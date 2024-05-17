3 Upcoming MG Cars You Should Know About In India

In the list of upcoming MG cars in India, we have explained about the new Astor, Gloster facelift and the Cloud EV

MG Motor India recently announced its partnership with JSW Group to Expand its portfolio in the domestic and international markets. After introducing the 2024 Astor, the car manufacturer is rigorously working to introduce new models in India. Here are the three upcoming MG cars in India.

1. MG Astor facelift

Recently some patent images of the MG Astor facelift have been leaked online. The MG Astor is likely to get major design changes in 2025. According to the images by the People’s Republic of China, the Astor facelift will receive a new front fascia while retaining the silhouette of the ZS EV.

Moreover, the SUV is expected to get a new rear profile as compared to its current-gen model. In terms of features, we expect the upcoming Astor to come equipped with a list of new advanced features.

2. MG Gloster facelift

Spotted testing on Indian roads recently, the MG Gloster is also set to receive new changes soon. Expected to launch in the coming months, the Gloster facelift will get a new front design, revised headlamps and tail-lamps, a new set of alloy wheels, and much more. The interior of the SUV is likely to receive a new colour scheme and a bit of design changes. Mechanically, the MG Gloster facelift is expected to be powered by the existing 2.0-litre turbo-diesel and 2.0-litre twin-turbo diesel engine options.

3. MG Cloud EV

After spotted testing on Indian roads, the design patent of the MG Cloud EV has recently surfaced online. Expected to launch in late 2024, the Cloud EV will be the third electric car of the brand in its India line-up. The electric car will follow a minimalistic design language and will come equipped with LED light bars at the front and rear, and flush door handles.

Inside the cabin, the Cloud EV will receive a larger touchscreen infotainment system and a fully digital instrument cluster. Internationally, the MG Cloud EV is available in two battery packs – a 37.9 kWh with a 360 km range and a 50.6 kWh with a 460 km range. It is expected to be priced under Rs 20 lakh (ex-showroom) in the Indian market.