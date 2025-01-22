3 Confirmed MG Car Launches This Year: Cyberster To Majestor

The Cyberster and M9 MPV will be the first two models to be sold via MG’s premium ‘Select’ outlets

JSW MG Motor India is currently focusing on electric vehicles and a slew of new products are lined up for a launch in the domestic market. Some of the brand’s upcoming models were showcased at the 2025 Bharat Mobility Expo including premium EVs, SUVs and a few international products. In this article, we will run you through the 3 upcoming MG cars launching this year in the Indian market.

1. MG Cyberster Electric Sportscar

MG showcased the Cyberster EV at the 2025 Auto Expo and it will be the first model to be sold via the brand’s premium ‘Select’ dealership chain. Expected to launch around mid-2025, the bookings of the electric sportscar will commence in March. The Cyberster EV will rival the likes of BYD Seal EV, Hyundai IONIQ 5 and Kia EV6 in the Indian market.

MG’s first sportscar in India will get the top-of-the-line 77kWh battery pack option, paired with two electric motors putting out 544 bhp and 725 Nm of peak torque. The AWD variant has a claimed range of 580 kilometres on a single charge and can do the 0-100 kmph sprint in just 3.2 seconds.

2. MG M9

MG officially unveiled the M9 in the Indian market at the 2025 Bharat Mobility Expo. Scheduled for a launch in March 2025, the pre-bookings for the premium electric MPV have already commenced. It will be the second model to be sold via the brand’s premium ‘Select’ dealership chain. Internationally, the MPV is sold as Mifa 9 and it is available as an EV as well as a conventionally powered ICE model.

In India, MG will launch the all-electric version of the premium MPV which comes with a 90kWh battery pack. The power output figures stand at 245 bhp and 350 Nm of peak torque with a claimed WLTP of 430 kilometres on a single charge. Once launched, the MG M9 will rival the likes of the Kia Carnival and Toyota Vellfire in the Indian market.

3. MG Majestor

The MG Majestor made its India debut at the 2025 Auto Expo. The three-row full-size is nothing but a facelifted version of the Gloster. Expected to launch later this year, the Majestor will be positioned above the Gloster in the brand’s line-up. As per the reports, MG will continue to sell Gloster alongside the new SUV.

While the interiors of the Majestor are under wraps, it features refreshed exterior design which resembles the Maxus D90 SUV sold in the international markets. Under the hood, the SUV will likely be powered by the familiar 2.0-litre twin-turbo diesel engine putting out 216 bhp and 479 Nm of peak torque. It will be paired with an 8-speed automatic gearbox, channelling power to the rear wheels. Much like the Gloster, the 4WD setup will also be on offer.