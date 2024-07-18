3 Upcoming MG Cars Launching In The Coming Months In India

MG Motor India is set to launch three new models in the coming months and here’s a sneak peek into what we can expect

MG will introduce updates to the Astor and Gloster before the end of this calendar year while a new CUV is also under development for debut this festive season.

1. MG Astor Facelift

The MG Astor, MG Motor India’s mid-size SUV, is getting a refreshing facelift. The upcoming model boasts a revamped exterior with sleek LED headlamps, a redesigned grille featuring a quilted diamond pattern, and a sporty bumper with prominent air dams. The interior will see an all-new dashboard with a twin-display setup for infotainment and instrument cluster, along with modern conveniences like an electronic parking brake and wireless charging. Engine details are yet to be confirmed, but hybrid technology for enhanced efficiency is expected to be a highlight.

Competing in the fiercely competitive mid-size SUV segment, the Astor facelift will go head-to-head with models like the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder. Regarding pricing, we expect the new facelift version to cost between Rs.11 and Rs.18 lakh.

2. MG Gloster Facelift

The MG Gloster, MG Motor India’s flagship SUV, is also receiving a facelift. The updated model will feature a more imposing front fascia with sleek LED DRLs seamlessly integrated into a wider grille, complemented by vertically stacked split LED headlamps.

The facelift will retain its powerful 2.0-litre diesel engine options and advanced features such as a large touchscreen infotainment system, all-digital instrument cluster, and a comprehensive Level 2 ADAS suite. With its luxurious interiors and robust performance, the Gloster aims to challenge rivals like the Toyota Fortuner and Jeep Meridian in the premium SUV segment. We expect it to be priced at around Rs 39.50 lakh.

3. MG Cloud EV

Adding to its lineup, MG Motor India is preparing to introduce an all-new electric compact utility vehicle (CUV). Based on the Wuling Cloud EV platform, this electric CUV promises to combine family-friendly features with eco-friendly technology. Expected to offer a spacious three-row seating arrangement and target both family and fleet markets.

A few MG models are seen in the fleet market, but it’s dominated by Tata Motors’ Tigor X-Pres T EV and the BYD E6 MPV. MG has not revealed the technical specifications of its upcoming car. However, the Wuling Cloud EV, sold globally, is powered by a 37.9 kWh and 50.6kWh battery pack with an electric motor. The claimed range on a single full charge stands at 360 km and 505km, respectively. In terms of pricing, it is expected to be priced between 18-25 lakh.