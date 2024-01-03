3 Upcoming Maruti Suzuki SUVs You Should Know – 7-Seater To EV

In the list of upcoming Maruti Suzuki SUVs, we have listed the three models that will be positioned in different segments targeting a wide range of customers

Maruti Suzuki has been reaping the benefits of its expanded SUV range and is currently the best-selling SUV manufacturer in the country. The portfolio will be further strengthened with the arrival of three new models across different segments as a micro SUV, an electric SUV and a seven-seater SUV are waiting in the pipeline. Here we have listed them:

1. 7-Seater Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara (Y17):

The three-row version of the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara is internally codenamed Y17. It is yet unknown whether both six- and seven-seater configurations will be offered upon launch around 2025. It will feature a 1.5L strong hybrid petrol engine that can also be found in the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder and expect it to cost well over Rs. 15 lakh (ex-showroom).

It will rival Tata Safari, MG Hector Plus, Citroen C3 Aircross seven-seater, Mahindra XUV700, Hyundai Alcazar and the upcoming seven-seater SUVs from Renault and Nissan.

2. Maruti Suzuki Micro SUV (Y43):

The micro SUV from Maruti Suzuki is only expected to be launched by 2026 or 2027 and it will lock horns with Tata Punch and Hyundai Exter. The five-seater will be slotted below the Brezza compact SUV. Expect it to feature a 1.2L Z series petrol engine that will debut in the new-gen Swift this year and the 1.0L turbo Booster Jet three-cylinder petrol mill.

Both manual and automatic transmissions could be offered. The Maruti Suzuki Y43 could be packed with features such as six airbags, a nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system, automatic climate control, a semi-digital instrument console, adjustable headrests, etc in the top-spec trims.

3. Maruti Suzuki eVX:

In late 2024, Maruti Suzuki will introduce the production version of the eVX concept, which debuted at the 2023 Auto Expo. The five-seater will take on the upcoming Tata Curvv, Hyundai Creta EV and others and it will be equipped with two battery packs. The claimed driving range will be over 500 km in the top-end variants. The interior will boast advanced features and the electric SUV will be priced above Rs. 15 lakh (ex-showroom).