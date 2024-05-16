3 Upcoming Maruti Suzuki Electric Cars To Wait For In India

Maruti Suzuki is preparing for a substantial entry into the electric vehicle sector, aiming to launch three fresh models within the next 3 to 4 years

Maruti Suzuki is believed to be in the process of developing three brand new electric vehicles for the Indian market as an SUV, an MPV, and a hatchback appear to be in the pipeline.

These models are said to be slated for launch within the next three to four years. Now, let’s explore all the known details about the trio.

1. Maruti Suzuki eVX:

Following its debut at the 2023 Auto Expo, the eVX concept underwent significant enhancements and was subsequently showcased in its refined iteration in Tokyo. Scheduled for its market launch in early or mid-2025, it will take on competitors such as the Mahindra XUV400, alongside the forthcoming Hyundai Creta EV and Tata Curvv EV. It will utilize a skateboard architecture, derived from Toyota’s 27PL platform and will have a range of around 550 km.

2. Maruti Suzuki YMC MPV:

Maruti Suzuki is purportedly working on its inaugural electric MPV, codenamed YMC, around 2026 in India. This upcoming model will share the same architecture as the eVX midsize e-SUV. Expected to be equipped with a 60 kWh battery pack akin to the one powering the eVX, boasting a claimed range of over 500 km.

The Maruti Suzuki YMC will likely pave the way for a Toyota electric MPV, possibly around 2026 or 2027. Mirroring the YMC, the Toyota e-MPV might also be exported to diverse global markets from India, marking a significant stride in collaborative endeavours between the two Japanese automakers but no official confirmation has been made yet.

3. Maruti Suzuki eWX Based EV:

The Suzuki eWX concept made its global debut in late 2023 at the Japan Mobility Show, signalling Suzuki’s possible entry into the mass electric vehicle market. According to reports, this concept could lay the groundwork for a cost-effective electric vehicle tailored for the Indian market in the future. It will compete with MG Comet EV and Tata Tiago EV in the affordable EV segment and Maruti Suzuki has already confirmed that an e-hatch is currently being considered.