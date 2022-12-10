3 Upcoming Maruti Suzuki Cars Within The Next 12 Months

Maruti Suzuki is expected to launch as many as three all-new models over the next twelve months in India and here we have listed them all

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) has had a busy 2022 by launching a host of new models across different segments. The new launches have certainly played their part in increasing sales volumes for the Indo-Japanese manufacturer as the new Baleno, second-generation Brezza, all-new Grand Vitara, new-gen Alto K10, etc have been well received by customers.

To carry the momentum, Maruti Suzuki will bring in as many as three all-new products next year and here we have listed all of them:

1. Maruti Suzuki YTB:

Internally codenamed YTB, the Maruti Suzuki compact crossover will likely make its global debut at the 2023 Auto Expo in January. The YTB will be powered by a 1.0-litre three-cyl BoosterJet petrol engine developing around 100 PS. It will be retailed through Nexa premium dealerships and is based on the Heartect platform. Expect it to reach showrooms by the end of March 2023.

2. 5-Door Maruti Suzuki Jimny:

The five-door Maruti Suzuki Jimny will likely accompany the YTB at the 2023 Auto Expo in Greater Noida. The stretched wheelbase version of the global three-door Jimny Sierra will derive power from a 1.5-litre four-cylinder K15B mild-hybrid petrol engine, sending power to a four-wheel drive system as standard. A five-speed manual or a four-speed torque converter AT could be offered as transmission choices. It could be launched in mid-2023.

3. Maruti Suzuki Premium MPV:

The prices of the Toyota Innova Hycross will be announced in January 2023 before the commencement of deliveries. The premium MPV will be available in seven- and eight-seater configurations and it will be powered by a 2.0-litre four-cylinder NA petrol or a 2.0-litre four-cylinder Atkinson Cycle TNGA strong hybrid petrol engine.

The same powertrain options and seating layouts could be available in the Maruti Suzuki derivative which will become the most premium offering from the brand. Thus, it could also become the first Maruti Suzuki model to feature ADAS technology. The market launch of the Maruti Suzuki premium C-segment MPV will likely happen in late 2023 while the next-generation Swift and Dzire will arrive in 2024.