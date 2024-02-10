3 Upcoming Maruti Suzuki Cars In The Next FY In India

Maruti Suzuki is on a roll with its recent launches being accepted well and it plans to continue the trend by launching 3 more cars in the next Financial Year

Maruti Suzuki plans to launch the new generation Swift, Dzire and eVX in the next financial year in India. Here is what you need to know about these models:

1. Maruti Suzuki eVX

The eVX will be the first electric car manufactured by Maruti Suzuki and it is expected to be launched by the end of 2024 in the Indian market. The test mules of the vehicle have already been spotted in several places in Europe and India while being heavily camouflaged of course.

The latest design of the model was showcased at the Bharat Mobility Expo 2024 which was recently held near Delhi. The model that was presented here seemed to have some more design changes like the connected taillights, LED headlights, DRLs, and redesigned alloy wheels.

The eVX is being developed in collaboration with Toyota and will have a Toyota-badged model with minor changes that are expected to debut almost a year later. The concept features a 60kWh lithium-ion battery pack that will give you a drivable range of about 550 km. There are also plans to develop a base model that will be equipped with the same motor but a smaller battery pack and a drivable range of 400 km.

2. Maruti Suzuki Swift and Dzire

It’s hard to believe that the Swift has been around for 40 years, and the new generation Swift is expected to launch in the second half of 2024 in India. The next-gen Swift was unveiled at the Tokyo Motor Show late last year and is already plying on the roads of Japan, while here in India it is still undergoing extensive tests under camouflage.

The updates on the exterior will be minimal while the major changes are expected to be seen in the interior and under the hood.

The interiors are said to be inspired by the new Fronx and Brezza so you can expect it to be quite similar with some premium finishing touches. It will come with a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless smartphone connectivity, digital instrument cluster, auto climate control, heads-up display, and dual-tone theme for the interiors including the seat upholstery.

Under the hood, it will be replacing the 1.2-litre 4-cylinder K-series petrol engine with a brand new 1.2-litre 3-cylinder Z-series petrol engine that will come with a mild hybrid option. Official figures of the engine’s output have not been revealed by Maruti Suzuki yet and there are rumours that the top-end models may be equipped with a strong hybrid option as well which would increase the performance while being fuel-efficient as well. The engine will be paired to a 5-speed manual or a 5-speed AMT and if the strong hybrid engine is introduced then that will come with only one option which is an e-CVT, similar to other strong hybrid options in the MSIL-Toyota collaboration.

The Maruti Suzuki Dzire will come with all the benefits of the Swift but in the form of a compact sedan. The changes in the new Swift will be carried over along with the new engine options, interiors and features while having more boot space at the rear.