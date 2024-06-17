3 Upcoming Maruti Cars Launching In The Coming Months

Maruti Suzuki is set to launch three new cars in the coming months including an all-electric SUV eVX which will mark the brand’s debut in the EV segment

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) is the top manufacturer in the Indian market and has always been quite proactive in launching new models. The trend will continue in the coming months with 3 new cars lined-up for a debut in the country. So, let’s look at the details of the 3 upcoming Maruti Suzuki cars launching in the coming months in the Indian market.

1. Maruti Suzuki Swift CNG

Maruti Suzuki’s latest offering in India, the new-gen Swift will soon get a CNG version and it is expected to debut in the second half of 2024. The fourth-gen Swift uses a new 1.2 litre 3-cylinder Z12E naturally aspirated petrol engine and it is the first model in the brand’s line-up to get the new powertrain. Similarly, the hatchback will become the first model to feature the CNG fuel option with the new engine.

The CNG fuel option will dull down the power output, however, is expected to boast fuel efficiency figures of over 32 km/kg. In terms of pricing, the CNG-powered Swift will likely command a premium of around Rs. 90,000-95,000 over the regular petrol-only model.

2. New-Gen Maruti Suzuki Dzire

Following the launch of the new-gen Swift, Maruti Suzuki will debut its sedan counterpart Dzire in the Indian market. Expected to launch next month i.e. July 2024, the compact sedan will share its underpinnings, powertrain as well as features with the new Swift, coupled with extra length and more boot capacity. The front profile will resemble its hatchback counterpart, however, the rear end design will likely be new.

The Z12E 1.2 litre 3-cylinder petrol engine putting out 80.46 bhp and 111.7 Nm of peak torque will power the new-gen Dzire. The latest spy shots highlighted the presence of a sunroof in the Maruti’s upcoming compact sedan and it will be the first car in its segment to get this feature. In addition to this, equipment such as automatic HVAC, keyless entry, cruise control, 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system and more will be a part of the package.

3. Maruti Suzuki eVX Electric SUV

Foraying into the electric vehicle segment, Maruti Suzuki will launch the eVX in the Indian market by the end of 2024. Spied testing multiple times in the country, the all-electric SUV will sit on a brand new born-electric skateboard platform which will also be used for several upcoming Maruti-Toyota electric cars. In terms of dimensions, the production-spec vehicle will measure 4.3 meters in length with a wheelbase of 2700mm.

As per the details revealed by the company, the EV will be available in two battery pack options i.e. a 48 kWh unit with a claimed range of around 400 kilometres and a larger 60 kWh battery delivering 550 kilometres on a single charge. The Maruti Suzuki eVX will rival the likes of the upcoming Hyundai Creta EV, Tata Nexon EV and Mahindra XUV400 EV amongst others in the Indian market.