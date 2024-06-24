3 Upcoming Mahindra SUVs You Should Wait For This Year

Mahindra is expected to launch the 5-door Thar, XUV 3X0 EV and XUV.e8 in the remaining parts of this calendar year in India

Mahindra & Mahindra has lined up as many as 23 new vehicles for launch before the end of this decade. The brand will venture across different segments including EVs while strengthening its existing range of ICE SUVs as it plans to grab more market share in the coming years.

In the remaining parts of this CY, we expect the brand to introduce 3 more new SUVs and here we have explained about them:

1. Mahindra XUV 3X0 EV:

While the speculations have settled down in recent months following the launch of the XUV 3XO, Mahindra could still unveil an electric variant of it, placing it below the XUV400 in the brand’s product lineup in the coming months. This model is projected to offer a driving range of over 350 km, directly competing with the base models of the Nexon EV. The official confirmation has not been made yet though.

3. 5-Door Mahindra Thar:

The five-door Mahindra Thar is expected to debut around August this year, built on an extended version of the current three-door’s ladder frame chassis. This new model will offer more features and increased space while maintaining off-road capabilities. It will continue to be powered by the 2.2L diesel, 1.5L diesel and 2.0L petrol engines with manual and automatic transmission choices.

Judging by the spy images, the equipment list of the Mahindra Thar Armada will more likely include a 10.25-inch touchscreen display with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, sunroof, electrically operated and ventilated front seats, automatic AC, rear AC vents, reading lamps for rear passengers, six airbags as standard, ADAS, a 360-degree camera system, etc.

5. Mahindra XUV.e8:

In December 2024, Mahindra will introduce the XUV.e8, an electric SUV based on the XUV700. The exterior will reflect its conceptual version, while the cabin will feature a triple-screen layout and a new two-spoke steering wheel. Built on the INGLO architecture, the XUV.e8 is expected to have a claimed range of over 450 km. Upon its release, it will become Mahindra’s flagship electric SUV.