3 Upcoming Mahindra Electric SUVs To Wait For In 2024

The list of upcoming Mahindra SUVs in 2024 comprises XUV300 facelift, 5-door Thar, XUV300 EV, XUV.e8, etc

Mahindra & Mahindra seems to be gearing up for the introduction of up to three electric SUVs in the year 2024. Initially, the XUV400 is set to undergo an upgrade focusing on a revamped interior. Subsequently, the electric SUV based on the XUV300 is anticipated to hit the market by mid-2024.

Towards the end of the year, the Mahindra XUV.e8, derived from the XUV700 and built on the INGLO platform, is expected to follow suit and it will become the new flagship electric SUV in the above Rs. 25 lakh price bracket. Here we have explained about the trio of zero-emission SUVs:

1. Updated Mahindra XUV400:

Upon its release in early 2024, the updated Mahindra XUV400 will gain cosmetic enhancements both inside and out. Notable changes will likely include a completely new interior featuring new dashboard and centre console, a larger touchscreen with new connected features and an updated cluster.

However, there will be no alterations to the performance aspects of the vehicle as the top-spec trims may continue to have a claimed range of 456 km on a single charge. It will continue be available in two battery options and will rival against the recently facelifted Tata Nexon EV, MG ZS EV and Hyundai Kona Electric.

2. Mahindra XUV300 EV:

In mid-2024, Mahindra is set to introduce the electric iteration of the XUV300 compact SUV, positioning it below the XUV400 in its local lineup. Anticipated to boast a claimed driving range of 350-400 km, it will compete with the entry-level variants of the Tata Nexon EV. The interior will have a lot in common with the upcoming XUV300 facelift and the aforementioned XUV400.

5. Mahindra XUV.e8:

Scheduled for a December 2024 debut, Mahindra XUV.e8 will be derived from the XUV700 and it will align closely with its concept’s exterior design. The cabin will more likely feature a triple-screen layout, and the electric SUV will sit on the INGLO architecture. With an expected claimed range exceeding 500 km, the XUV.e8 will mark a new phase for the homegrown manufacturer as the XUV.e and BE range of e-SUVs are under development.