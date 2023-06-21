3 Upcoming Kia Cars Over The Next 1 Year – 2 SUVs, 1 MPV

In the list of upcoming Kia cars, we have talked about the Seltos facelift, Sonet facelift and the next-gen Carnival

Kia India appears to be working on launching three new passenger cars and the debut date of one of the models has also been confirmed. Here we have explained about all the upcoming Kia vehicles over the next twelve months.

1. Kia Seltos Facelift:

Kia will unveil the facelifted Seltos on July 4, 2023 in the domestic market and it will get a host of revisions inside and out. The heavily updated midsize SUV will gain a redesigned front fascia comprising a new grille section, an updated headlamp cluster enhancing sportiness, and a revised bumper. The rear will get new LED tail lamps connected by a light bar.

Other highlights include a new rear skid plate and a tweaked tailgate. The interior will come with a new curved display encompassing a large touchscreen infotainment system and a digital cluster. The HVAC vents and controls are also new while a new rotary drive selector will also be available. The 2023 Kia Seltos will also be equipped with ADAS technology.

As for the performance, a brand new 1.5L turbo petrol engine will accompany the existing 1.5L petrol and 1.5L diesel engines. The turbo mill will develop 160 PS maximum power and 253 Nm of peak torque, and it will be linked with a six-speed iMT or a seven-speed DCT. It will help the brand compete firmly against 1.5L turbo petrol engine equipped VW Taigun and Skoda Kushaq.

2. Kia Sonet Facelift:

The updated version of the Kia Sonet has already been caught testing on foreign soil and reports suggest that it will make its global debut before the end of this CY. Considering the popularity of the Sonet, we can expect the facelift to reach India in early 2024 with an assortment of changes inside and out while the powertrain options could be retained.

3. Next-Gen Kia Carnival:

Kia showcased the KA4 concept, which spawned the latest Carnival sold in the international markets, at the 2023 Auto Expo. The South Korean auto major has delisted the premium MPV from its official website and it will more likely make a comeback in its new avatar sometime next year. It will be more upscale and modern compared to the now-discontinued model.