3 Upcoming Kia Cars In 2023-24 In India – 2 SUVs, 1 MPV

Kia is all set to bring some new products to the Indian market. All of these upcoming vehicles will be the updated models of the existing line-up

Kia India always plays on the front foot and does not shy away from introducing new products into the market. This has been the case since its debut in the country and is probably one of the reasons that the Korean brand is doing exceptionally well in terms of sales figures. So let’s have a run-through of the 3 upcoming Kia cars in 2023-2024 in India.

1. Kia Seltos Facelift

Kia debuted in the Indian market with the launch of Seltos Facelift as its first product. The facelift model has already been introduced globally. However, the Korean mid-size SUV hasn’t hit the Indian shoes yet. While we expect the Seltos Facelift to launch in the domestic market by mid-2023, a recent test mule spotting suggested that the India spec model will be different from what we get in the international markets.

The front fascia will get a major revamp and the rear profile will also get significant updates. A dual exhaust tip treatment will likely be reserved for the sporty GT line and X-Line variants. In terms of powertrain, the same set of engine and gearbox combinations will make it to the facelifted model

2. Kia Sonet Facelift

The Sonet Facelift was recently spotted testing on foreign soil and we can expect its India debut by early 2024. In terms of changes, the front profile will get a major rework, accompanied by subtle changes at the rear. Although the prototype was heavily camouflaged, a lot of cosmetic changes have been confirmed such as new headlamps, a new front grille, fog lamp housing and more.

Talking about features, the Sonet will continue to be a tech-loaded offering in the segment and we can expect some new features in the updated model. The powertrain will remain unchanged and it will continue to be powered by a 1.2-litre NA petrol, 1.5-litre CRDi diesel and a 1.0-litre turbo GDI petrol engine.

3. Kia KA4

Showcased at the 2023 Auto Expo, the Kia KA4 is nothing but the latest 4th gen model of the Carnival premium MPV, which is already on sale globally. In addition to this, the facelifted version of the 4th gen model is in the works and has already been spied on a few times. In India, the 3rd gen model was on sale and it has now been discontinued, possibly to make way for the new-gen model.

Kia didn’t update it to meet the latest BS6 Phase 2 RDE norms and now the upcoming model is expected to debut by early 2024, as claimed by some media reports. In terms of updates, the new MPV will be based on an all-new N3 platform and will be powered by the familiar 2.2-litre turbo diesel engine, putting out 200 bhp and 440 Nm of peak torque. In addition to this, the four-wheeler will grow significantly in terms of dimensions, thus leveraging more space inside the cabin.