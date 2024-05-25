3 Upcoming Jeep SUVs In India You Should Know About

Jeep has plans to introduce three new SUVs in the Indian market – a mid-size SUV (potentially named Avenger), the Meridian facelift, and an all-electric Compass

Jeep, known for its capable full-size off-road SUVs and pickup trucks, is gearing up to introduce new models to the Indian market. Here are three upcoming Jeep SUVs set to debut in India in the coming years.

1. Jeep mid-size SUV (Creta rival)

As per various media reports, the company is working to introduce the mid-size SUV, which will rival the likes of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Honda Elevate, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Volkswagen Taigun and Skoda Kushaq. While Jeep has yet to confirm the name of its upcoming SUV, reports indicate it could be the Jeep Avenger, which debuted globally in 2022.

Similar to the Citroen C3 Aircross, the upcoming Jeep SUV will be based on the CMP platform. The SUV will sport a seven-slot grille, split-headlamp setup and sleeker LED DRLs. At the sides, the SUV will get black-coloured cladding and prominent body creases, while the rear profile will showcase squared-off tail lamps. On the interior front, the new Jeep SUV will likely come equipped with a range of features, such as a large touchscreen infotainment system, dual-zone climate control, a digital instrument cluster and adaptive cruise control, among others.

Similar to the Citroen C3 Aircross, the upcoming SUV is expected to draw power from a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine which will produce 109 bhp power and 205 Nm torque. Transmission options will include a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed AMT gearbox. The new Jeep SUV is likely to be priced between Rs 15 lakh to Rs 18 lakh (both prices are ex-showroom).

2. Jeep Meridian facelift

Jeep has started testing the Meridian facelift in India, which is likely to launch in late 2024. A camouflaged test mule of the Meridian was recently spotted, showcasing some exterior upgrades. Spy shots indicate that the Meridian facelift will receive a slightly tweaked front grille and revised front bumper with silver inserts. Furthermore, the spy pics show a new ADAS radar module in the central air intake. Inside the cabin, the SUV is likely to remain the same, with updates such as new upholstery and an ADAS suite.

Currently, the Jeep Meridian comes powered by a 2.0-litre diesel engine which produces 170 hp power and 350 Nm torque. It comes mated with a six-speed manual or a nine-speed torque converter automatic gearbox. The Meridian facelift is likely to retain the current engine option.

3. New Jeep Compass EV

According to reports, the next-gen Compass SUV is under development and is expected to launch in India in 2026. The brand will likely introduce an all-electric Jeep Compass along with the new-gen Compass. Built on the Stellantis STLA Medium platform, the new Jeep Compass EV is likely to come with a 98 kWh battery pack which will offer a WLTP range of over 500 km in Standard pack and over 700 km in Performance pack.