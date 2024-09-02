3 Upcoming Jeep SUVs In India You Should Know About

Jeep will launch updated Compass and Meridian models in India this September and October, respectively. Additionally, a new SUV under Rs 20 lakh is being considered, likely based on the CMP platform

American car manufacturer Jeep is gearing up to launch new models in the Indian market. The brand will debut updated versions of the Compass and Meridian in the months of September and October, respectively. Additionally, Jeep plans to introduce a new SUV priced under 20 lakh. Here’s everything you need to know about these upcoming models.

1. 2024 Jeep Compass

Jeep India is all set to launch the updated Compass this month. In terms of powertrain, the facelifted Jeep Compass will retain its 2.0-litre 4-cylinder, turbocharged diesel engine which will churn out 170 bhp power and 350 Nm torque. It will be mated with manual and automatic gearbox. Additional details will be revealed at the time of launch.

2. Jeep Meridian facelift

The company will also be introducing the Meridian facelift in the Indian market in October 2024. Jeep had previously teased the facelifted Meridian, confirming its launch in 2024. Mechanically, it will be powered by the same engine as the Compass facelift, however will come mated with a nine-speed automatic gearbox and an AWD system.

The Jeep Meridian facelift will maintain a similar structure with minimal changes. Notable updates will include a slightly revised grille, updated LED headlamps and DRLs, a new front bumper with silver accents, and a radar module on the bumper, suggesting the addition of ADAS technology.

3. Jeep Sub-20 lakh SUV

According to a media report, Jeep is also gearing up to enter into the sub-20 lakh segment in India. While the project is still under progress, the upcoming Jeep SUV is expected to be built on the Common Modular Platform (CMP), which underpins the recently introduced Citroen Basalt coupe SUV. Jeep’s new SUV, aimed at competing with the Hyundai Creta, Tata Curvv, and other midsize SUVs, will stand out by retaining the brand’s DNA with likely AWD or 4×4 technology.

The new SUV is expected to be a global product rather than exclusive to India. While multiple models are being considered on the Citroen platform, it won’t be introduced solely in India.