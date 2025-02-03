3 Upcoming ICE Compact SUVs This Year – Maruti To Tata

Here we have explained about the new compact SUVs launching in 2025 from Maruti Suzuki, Mahindra and Tata in India

Several new compact SUVs are set to arrive in India in 2025 with major automakers like Maruti Suzuki, Mahindra and Tata gearing up to expand their lineups. These upcoming models are expected to cater to the growing demand for affordable SUVs within a budget frame. 2025 has already seen Syros’ price announcement and the segment will see plenty of action along the course of the year.

1. Maruti Suzuki Fronx Hybrid:

The hybrid variant of the Maruti Suzuki Fronx was recently seen undergoing testing and is anticipated to launch later this year. Since the compact SUV coupe has been on the market for nearly two years, significant design changes are unlikely. The strong hybrid setup is expected to be built around the 1.2L Z12E petrol engine which was first introduced in the Swift.

2. New Hyundai Venue:

Hyundai is set to launch the second-generation Venue in India before the end of 2025. The updated five-seater will feature a refreshed design inside and out, along with upgraded features and technology. Despite these changes, the current powertrain options are likely to be retained. Additionally, it will be the first model to be produced at Hyundai’s new Talegaon plant.

3. Tata Punch Facelift:

The Tata Punch facelift has been anticipated for some time, especially as other models in the brand’s lineup have already transitioned to the latest design language. As the best-selling passenger vehicle last year, the updated version could enhance its appeal even further upon launch.

