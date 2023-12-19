3 Upcoming ICE Compact SUVs In H1 2024 In India

In the first half of 2024, three new compact SUVs will be launched in India and here we have brought you all the dope

In this overview, we’ve provided details about the forthcoming internal combustion engine (ICE) compact SUVs slated for launch in the domestic market in the first half of 2024.

1. Kia Sonet Facelift:

The updated Kia Sonet, which debuted in India a few days ago, undergoes significant enhancements both inside and out. The facelifted compact SUV gets notable alterations to the front and rear profiles bringing a refreshed vibe and its official bookings will commence at midnight ahead of the price announcement in January 2024.

The South Korean auto major has confirmed that the deliveries will commence next month. As for the performance, the familiar 1.2L petrol, 1.0L turbo petrol, and 1.5L diesel engines stay put without performance changes while the diesel manual trim has returned. The transmission options include a five-speed MT, a six-speed MT, a six-speed iMT, a seven-speed DCT and a six-speed AT.

The interior has gained new features as well. The 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system has been redesigned and is accompanied by a new 10.25-inch instrument panel. Other highlights are six airbags as standard, more than 70 connected car tech, ambient lighting, air purifier, leatherette seat upholstery, Level 1 ADAS, etc.

2. Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor:

The Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor is set to be a rebadged version of the Maruti Suzuki Fronx, incorporating subtle changes to its appearance and interior. It will use the same 1.2L naturally aspirated petrol engine and the 1.0L turbocharged petrol engines found in the Fronx. The compact SUV coupe could be introduced early next year and it will be positioned below the Urban Cruiser Hyryder in the brand’s SUV lineup.

3. Nissan Magnite Facelift:

According to reports, the refreshed Nissan Magnite is anticipated to be launched around the middle of 2024, featuring updates to both its exterior and interior. Given the shared characteristics between the Nissan Magnite and its sibling, the Renault Kiger, it is speculated that the Renault Kiger will also undergo a mid-life update.