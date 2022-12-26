3 Upcoming Hyundai SUVs You Should Wait For In 2023

Hyundai could bring in as many as three SUVs in the 2023 calendar year and here we have given you an early dose of what to expect

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) will have a strong presence at the 2023 Auto Expo in January as the Ioniq 5 electric vehicle will be launched and a host of other products will be showcased. In the due course of the 2023 calendar year, the second largest carmaker in the country is expected to launch some highlighting new models and here are three SUVs we think would head their way to the showrooms:

1. Hyundai Micro SUV:

Internally codenamed Ai3, the upcoming Hyundai micro SUV will take on Tata Punch and it will be based on the same platform as the Grand i10 Nios and Aura. The spy images suggest that it has plenty in common with the Casper sold in the international markets but it will be tailor-made for India as it will have a longer wheelbase to free up more interior space.

The sub-four-metre SUV will be positioned between the Grand i10 Nios and Venue compact SUV and is expected to derive power from a 1.2-litre NA petrol engine. A CNG variant cannot be ruled out of the equation either. As for the transmission, a five-speed manual and a five-door AMT are possible choices. The top-end variants will boast a large touchscreen infotainment system.

2. Hyundai Creta Facelift:

While the Ai3 will reportedly launch in late 2023, it could be preceded by the debut of the facelifted Creta. It is yet unknown what Hyundai will showcase at the 2023 Auto Expo in Greater Noida but the chances of the updated Creta debuting do exist. It will be a big departure compared to the existing model that rules the midsize SUV segment.

Sticking by the latest Sensuous Sportiness design philosophy, the 2023 Hyundai Creta will have a redesigned front fascia with a new grille and headlamps, a revised bumper, newly designed alloy wheels and so on. The interior is expected to gain more modern features and technologies including ADAS. The powertrain lineup will comprise a 1.5-litre petrol, a 1.5-litre diesel and a new 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine.

3. Hyundai Kona Facelift:

The new generation Hyundai Kona was unveiled only a few days ago for the global markets with radical changes to the interior and exterior. It could make its way to India in the near future as it could be preceded by the facelifted version of the existing model found globally with cosmetic updates and interior changes. The Kona Electric facelift could go on sale in H2 2023.