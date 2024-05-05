3 Upcoming Hyundai SUVs In India In 2024 – 2 ICE & 1 EV

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) is gearing up to unleash as many as three new SUVs before the end of this calendar year locally. The facelifted Alcazar will arrive in the coming months while the Tucson facelift and electric version of the Creta are in the pipeline as well. Here we have explained about them:

1. Hyundai Alcazar Facelift:

The South Korean automotive giant is developing the facelifted version of the Alcazar and it will be launched in the coming months in India. The exterior design of the new Alcazar will align more closely with the refreshed Creta. Still, there will be notable visual differences between them to position the new Alcazar in a more premium manner.

In terms of features and technology, the facelifted Alcazar is expected to share many similarities with the latest Creta. This includes the introduction of Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), enhancing safety and convenience. Other enhancements might include a revised infotainment system, updated interior trim and additional connectivity options. However, no powertrain changes are expected.

2. Hyundai Tucson Facelift:

In late 2023, Hyundai revealed the updated Tucson for the international markets to stretch the lifespan of the existing generation. The mid-cycle revision receives a new front grille and lighting pattern along with new skid plates, all-new alloy wheels and updated rear. The cabin gains a revised dashboard to incorporate the new panoramic curved display housing the 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment display and a 12.3-inch digital console.

3. Hyundai Creta EV:

Hyundai is set to unveil a new midsize electric SUV based on the Creta later this year and it could be launched in India in early 2025. It will enter a rapidly growing segment and is committed to rivalling other upcoming and existing electric SUVs including the Maruti Suzuki eVX and its Toyota counterpart, the Tata Curvv, high-end variants of the Tata Nexon EV, the MG ZS EV, and others.

The new electric SUV will likely have a battery pack sourced from LG Chem, a leading supplier of lithium-ion batteries. The electric motor could be sourced from the base variant of the Kona Electric.