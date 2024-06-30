3 Upcoming Hyundai SUVs In India – Alcazar Facelift To New-Gen Venue

In FY2025, Hyundai will be launching three SUVs in India, including the Creta EV, Alcazar Facelift and the new-gen Venue

After introducing the Hyundai Creta facelift, the South Korean car manufacturer is now preparing to launch three new SUVs in India. With a market share of 14.1 percent as of May 2024, Hyundai is set to strengthen its position in the Indian market. Let’s have a look at the details of these upcoming Hyundai SUVs.

1. Hyundai Creta EV

The company recently confirmed that it will be launching the Creta EV in the Indian market. In terms of design, the Hyundai Creta EV will be largely similar to the newly-launched Creta facelift. The Creta EV will feature a closed front grille with a charging port and aerodynamically designed wheels.

Inside, it will come equipped with a large touchscreen infotainment system, a digital instrument cluster, a 360-degree camera and six airbags. There are no details available about the powertrain of the Creta EV, however we expect it to offer a range of 400-450 km on a single charge. Expected to launch in January 2025, the Hyundai Creta EV price will likely start from Rs 25 lakh (ex-showroom).

2. Hyundai Alcazar Facelift

Spotted many times on Indian roads, the Hyundai Alcazar facelift is expected to launch in the coming months. Featuring split LED headlamp setup connected via a light bar, an all-black grille and a new front bumper, the Alcazar Facelift will sit on stylish dual-tone alloy wheels. At the rear, it will receive revised LED tail-lamps as suggested by the spy shots.

On the interior front, the SUV will come equipped with a twin display setup, dual-zone climate control, a 360-degree camera, a panoramic sunroof and much more. Mechanically, it will continue to be powered from a 1.5-litre GDI turbo-petrol engine and a 1.5-litre CRDi diesel engine as the current-gen model. It is likely to slightly more expensive than its predecessor in India.

3. New-gen Hyundai Venue

Hyundai is set to introduce the new-generation Venue in the Indian market next year, according to various media reports. Details about the upcoming Venue are scarce as of now. However, it is likely to receive a few major visual changes and new features.