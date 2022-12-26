3 Upcoming Hyundai Creta Rivals You Should Wait For

The upcoming Mahindra XUV500 and the Honda midsize SUV are one of the most talked about midsize SUVs today

SUVs like the Hyundai Creta and the Kia Seltos continue to dominate the midsize SUV segment and give stiff competition to the rivals like the VW Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, Toyota Grand Vitara, Maruti Grand Vitara, and more. While both SUVs offer a strong package for the buyers, multiple car brands are currently working on expanding their portfolio to challenge the Creta including Tata, Mahindra, and Honda. Here is a list of the top 3 upcoming midsize SUVs that will soon be launched in the country in the next couple of years.

1. Mahindra XUV500 Mid-Sized SUV

Multiple reports suggest that Mahindra is currently preparing to launch the new-gen XUV500 in the Indian market soon to take on the rivals like the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, VW Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, and more. While the brand recently teased the SUV a few days ago, it is yet to share more details about this upcoming Mahindra SUV in the country. In addition to the basic features, the new XUV500 is also expected to be offered with ADAS safety suite.

2. Honda Mid-size SUV

Honda is also working on multiple new SUVs for the Indian market including a new midsize SUV which will be based on the same platform as the Honda City 5th-Gen. This new version is also likely to be offered with two engine options – 1.5L NA petrol and 1.5L e:HEV. Just like the City, this new midsize SUV will also be offered with features like automatic climate control, a digital instrument console, a large panoramic sunroof, a touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and more.

3. Tata Curvv SUV Coupe

Tata earlier showcased the new Curvv concept which will make its debut sometime in early 2024. The new Curvv SUV will be offered with multiple powertrain options including petrol, diesel, as well as all-electric. The SUV will be underpinned by the ALFA modular platform and will boast features like a large sunroof, touchscreen infotainment system, digital instrument cluster, connected car tech, multi-screen dashboard, and push button start.

Reports also suggest that the new Curvv might be offered with a new 4-cylinder turbo petrol engine in addition to a diesel engine. More details will be shared ahead of the launch by the brand.