3 Upcoming Hyundai Creta & Kia Seltos Rivals In India

The mid-size SUV segment leaders, Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos will get new competition in the form of the upcoming Tata Curvv, New Duster and its Nissan counterpart

The hotly contested mid-size SUV segment in India is currently dominated by Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos. These popular SUVs will soon face the heat with new rivals joining the competition in the near future. While the Creta and Seltos are easily doing over 10,000 units each every month, the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara is also not too far behind with a little less than 10,000 units per month.

In addition to these, other SUVs like Honda Elevate, Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun, MG Astor and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder are also selling decent numbers. So, let’s have a look at the details of the upcoming mid-size SUVs in India.

1. New-Gen Renault Duster:

Renault has confirmed the launch of the 3rd-generation Duster in the Indian market. The mid-size SUV was recently unveiled globally and it looks identical to the Dacia Duster revealed last year in 2023, except for the swapped Renault branding. The new Duster will be launched in the European markets soon and we expect it to debut in India in the second half of 2025. Based on the CMF-B platform, the upcoming India-spec Duster will get two engine options i.e. the Hybrid 140 and TCe 130.

The hybrid powertrain uses a 94 bhp 1.6-litre four-cylinder petrol engine paired with 49 bhp rated two electric motors while the TCe 130 is powered by a 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine running on the miller cycle mated to a 48V mild hybrid system. In terms of dimensions, the four-wheeler will measure 4.34 meters long with 209 mm ground clearance. Reportedly, it will come with both 5 and 7-seater configurations.

2. New Nissan SUV:

The Renault Duster will also spawn a Nissan counterpart in the Indian market which will be based on the same CMF-B platform. Moreover, the Nissan SUV will also share the powertrain with the Duster. The mid-size SUV will be launched around the same timeline as the third-gen Duster in India. However, the design will be quite different and Nissan will likely offer a different layout for interiors as well. In terms of pricing, there can be minor differences between the two, depending on the variant and features on offer. Much like the Duster, the Nissan SUV will also get the option of both 5 and 7-seater configurations.

3. Tata Curvv:

The final production version of the upcoming Tata Curvv was recently showcased at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024. Expected to debut around mid-2024, its EV guise will be followed by the launch of the conventionally powered Curvv. While the interiors are under wraps, we got a good glimpse of its exterior design which includes a familiar front fascia, flush door handles, 18-inch alloy wheels and a sloping roofline. It will be powered by the familiar 1.5-litre turbo diesel engine from the Nexon along with the new 1.2-litre tGDi petrol engine.