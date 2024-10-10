3 Upcoming Hyundai Compact SUVs In India – 2 ICE & 1 EV

Over the next two to three years, Hyundai will look to strengthen its compact SUV portfolio with the addition of three new models

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) is planning an ambitious SUV lineup expansion over the next two to three years. Key among the upcoming launches are a refreshed Tucson, an electric version of the Creta aimed at capitalizing on the growing EV demand and the second-generation Venue, expected to hit the market in 2025.

Additionally, Hyundai is working on several other SUV models to enhance its competitiveness and appeal in India’s evolving automotive landscape. Here we have concentrated on only the compact SUVs as along with the next-gen Venue, the Bayon-based SUV and a compact electric SUV are likely in the pipeline: