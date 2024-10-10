3 Upcoming Hyundai Compact SUVs In India – 2 ICE & 1 EV

Over the next two to three years, Hyundai will look to strengthen its compact SUV portfolio with the addition of three new models
Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) is planning an ambitious SUV lineup expansion over the next two to three years. Key among the upcoming launches are a refreshed Tucson, an electric version of the Creta aimed at capitalizing on the growing EV demand and the second-generation Venue, expected to hit the market in 2025.
Additionally, Hyundai is working on several other SUV models to enhance its competitiveness and appeal in India’s evolving automotive landscape. Here we have concentrated on only the compact SUVs as along with the next-gen Venue, the Bayon-based SUV and a compact electric SUV are likely in the pipeline:
1. Hyundai Bayon-Based Compact SUV:
The upcoming Bayon-based SUV is expected to be under four metres in length, fitting between the Hyundai Venue and Creta in Hyundai’s lineup. While it will sport a distinctive design, it is likely to share many features and powertrain options with the Venue. The launch of this new model is expected to take place around 2026.
The Venue has already been a successful model in this segment and the forthcoming Bayon based SUV could distinguish itself with a roomier cabin and a more premium features list. It must be noted that the international-spec Bayon is based on the i20’s platform and it will boast a unique styling as well.
2. Next-Gen Hyundai Venue:
Hyundai is working on the next-generation Venue, which is set to launch next year. While the current model is already known for its rich feature set, the upcoming version is expected to introduce notable changes in its exterior design and interior features and it was recently spotted for the first time. Despite these updates, it is likely that the powertrain options will remain unchanged, offering the same engine choices as the current model.
3. Hyundai Inster Based EV:
Hyundai looks to be planning to introduce an entry-level electric compact SUV by 2026, potentially based on the recently launched global Inster EV. It could be pitched against Tata Punch EV and the upcoming Mahindra XUV 3XO EV in India.