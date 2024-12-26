3 Upcoming Hyundai Compact SUVs For Under Rs. 10 Lakh – Details

In the coming two to three years, Hyundai plans to bolster its compact SUV lineup by introducing three brand new models

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) is gearing up for an expansive SUV portfolio overhaul in the next two to three years. Among the expected launches are an updated Tucson, an all-electric iteration of the Creta to cater to the surging EV market and the second-generation Venue and all these three offerings are slated for a launch next year.

The South Korean brand is also developing several other SUV models including a seven-seater premium SUV that will sit above the Alcazar utilising a hybrid powertrain. Focusing on compact SUVs, the lineup will likely feature the next-gen Venue, a Bayon-inspired SUV, and a compact electric SUV and here we have explained about them: