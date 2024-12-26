3 Upcoming Hyundai Compact SUVs For Under Rs. 10 Lakh – Details

In the coming two to three years, Hyundai plans to bolster its compact SUV lineup by introducing three brand new models
Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) is gearing up for an expansive SUV portfolio overhaul in the next two to three years. Among the expected launches are an updated Tucson, an all-electric iteration of the Creta to cater to the surging EV market and the second-generation Venue and all these three offerings are slated for a launch next year.
The South Korean brand is also developing several other SUV models including a seven-seater premium SUV that will sit above the Alcazar utilising a hybrid powertrain. Focusing on compact SUVs, the lineup will likely feature the next-gen Venue, a Bayon-inspired SUV, and a compact electric SUV and here we have explained about them:
1. Hyundai Bayon-Based Compact SUV:
The forthcoming Bayon-inspired SUV is expected to measure under four metres, strategically positioned between the Hyundai Venue and Creta in the brand’s lineup. Despite its unique design approach, it is expected to borrow several features and powertrain options from the Venue. This new model is likely to make its debut around 2026.
Building on the Venue’s success in the compact SUV segment, the upcoming Bayon-inspired SUV may stand out with a more spacious interior and an upgraded features list. Notably, the global-spec Bayon is underpinned by the i20 platform. It could be pitched against the recently unveiled Kia Syros.
2. New Hyundai Venue:
Hyundai is preparing to debut the next-gen Venue in 2025, aiming to build on the success of its current iteration. Known for its feature-rich offering, the new version is expected to bring significant updates to its exterior styling and interior amenities. The redesigned Venue will get a new design while maintaining its core appeal. Despite these enhancements, the powertrain lineup may stay consistent with the current model.
3. Hyundai Inster Based EV:
Hyundai appears to be gearing up for the launch of an entry-level electric compact SUV by 2026, possibly drawing inspiration from the global Inster EV. This new model could position itself as a strong contender in the burgeoning electric vehicle market, targeting rivals like the Tata Punch EV and the forthcoming Mahindra XUV 3XO EV in India.