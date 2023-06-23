3 Upcoming Honda Cars You Should Know – 2 SUVs, 1 Sedan

In the list of upcoming Honda cars, we have explained about the soon-launching Elevate, its electric version and the new-gen Amaze

Honda Cars India will introduce the Elevate midsize SUV this festive season while its EV iteration has also been confirmed. As early as next year, the Japanese auto major is expected to launch the new generation Amaze in India and here we have covered some of the key details:

1. Honda Elevate:

A few weeks ago, Honda revealed the Elevate midsize SUV in the domestic market and it will be introduced in the coming months. The 4.3-metre-long SUV will take on Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, MG Astor and others. It takes design inspiration from the global CR-V and WR-V.

The Honda Elevate is based on the same platform as the latest City and it will be powered by a 1.5L four-cylinder VTEC petrol engine, producing a maximum power output of 121 PS and 145 Nm of peak torque. It will be paired with a six-speed MT or a CVT. It will be offered in an expansive range and expect the starting price to be around Rs. 11.5 lakh (ex-showroom).

2. Honda Elevate EV:

The electric version of the Honda Elevate is expected to go on sale in 2026 and is one of the primary reasons why Honda skipped the strong hybrid engine for the upcoming ICE iteration. It will compete against the pure EV versions of the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos along with the Tata Curvv EV, and others. It could have a claimed range of over 500 km on a single charge.

3. New-Gen Honda Amaze:

The third-generation Honda Amaze will make its global debut sometime next year. Considering the popularity of the compact sedan in India, we can expect the all-new iteration to hit showrooms in the same year. It will likely take inspiration from the global Accord and fifth generation City while the interior will be more upmarket as well.

The existing 1.2L VTEC petrol engine could be carried over. With the upcoming Hondas confirmed to get ADAS, it will have to be waited and seen whether the new-gen Amaze will be incorporated with such a feature or not.