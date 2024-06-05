3 Upcoming Honda Cars In India – 2 SUVs & 1 Sedan

Honda is readying the electric version of Elevate for the Indian market along with the next-get Amaze and a new compact SUV

Honda Cars India’s latest model, the Elevate has been doing consistently well in terms of sales figures for the past few months. Keeping up with the trend, the Japanese carmaker is planning to launch a slew of new models in the Indian market which includes an EV as well as a new compact SUV. So, let’s look at the 3 upcoming Honda Cars in India.

1. New-Gen Honda Amaze

The current generation of Honda Amaze has been on sale since 2018 and received a mid-life update in 2021. The new generation model of the compact sedan is already under development and as per the media reports, the compact sedan is expected to debut around the festive season in India.

The third-generation Amaze will likely borrow the underpinnings from the City and Elevate SUV. Under the hood, the existing 1.2-litre i-VTEC engine putting out 90 bhp and 110 Nm of peak torque will be retained for the Indian market, mated to the option of a manual and a CVT gearbox. An all-new design inspired by the current crop of Honda sedans and an updated interior layout will be a part of the package.

2. Honda Elevate EV

As per Honda’s commitment to launch 5 new SUVs in India by the year 2030, the Elevate-based EV is expected to be launched in the next 2-3 years. Based on the modified version of the Elevate platform, Honda’s first EV for the Indian market will be a part of the ACE (Asian Compact Electric).

The upcoming electric SUV will be manufactured in India for export to multiple international markets. Rivalling the likes of the upcoming Hyundai Creta EV and Maruti Suzuki eVX, the Elevate EV will be manufactured at the company’s Tapukara, Rajasthan-based facility which will soon undergo retooling for electric vehicle production.

3. Honda New Compact SUV

Honda is readying a new compact SUV for the Indian market which is expected to debut by the end of 2024. Rivalling the likes of Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Kia Sonet, Tata Nexon and Hyundai Venue amongst others, the new sub-4-meter will be positioned below the Elevate in the brand’s line-up.

According to media reports, it could use the WR-V moniker which was discontinued last year in April due to the implementation of the BS6.2 emission norms. The design will be in line with the Elevate and it will likely get ADAS tech. The car will likely employ the brand’s 1.2-litre i-VTEC engine putting out 90 bhp and 110 Nm of peak torque, mated to the option of both manual as well as automatic gearbox.