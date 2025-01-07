3 Upcoming Hero 2-Wheelers Launching Soon In India

Hero unveiled all 3 models at the EICMA 2024, and we are expecting these models to launch soon in the Indian market

Hero is betting big on these launches as they are entering highly competitive segments, and their pricing will be a huge deciding point.

1. Hero Xtreme 250R

The Xtreme 250R’s design is aggressive, and this is what the segment needs now. It has a muscular tank, aerodynamic tank extensions, LED projector headlights with LED DRLs, and number plates on the rear-tyre hugger. It also gets a fully digital instrument console with smartphone integration and turn-by-turn navigation.

The heart of the motorcycle consists of a liquid-cooled 250cc single-cylinder engine which produces an impressive 30bhp@9,250rpm and max torque of 25Nm@7,250rpm. This puts it straight against the KTM Duke 250, Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 and the Suzuki Gixxer 250.

Also Read: Hero-Harley Partnership Extended, New 440 cc Bikes Under Development

2. Hero Karizma XMR 250

The upcoming Karizma XMR 250 will be powered by the same engine as the Xtreme 250R and most of the cycle parts like the USD front forks and alloy wheels will also be shared. The bike features a similar design language as the Karizma XMR 210 but with a few changes like the addition of winglets below the headlight section.

Compared to the smaller Karizma XMR 210, the XMR 250 offers an inverted fork and a 6-step mono-shock. It has alloy wheels and features petal discs at both ends. Its rivals include the TVS Apache RR 310, but the XMR 250 will be more affordable. Other supersports alternatives in the 250cc segment include the Suzuki Gixxer SF 250.

Also Read: Top 5 Electric Scooters Launched In 2024 – TVS To Hero Vida

3. Hero Xpulse 210

Hero is launching the Xpulse 210 with an upgraded 210cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled 4-valve engine. It makes more power and torque, around 24.6bhp and 20.7Nm, and is now linked to a six-speed gearbox. The increment in the engine capacity and the addition of the sixth gear should translate to good highway riding capabilities.

The Hero Xpulse 210 also gets full LED illumination along with a 4.2-inch TFT console with smartphone connectivity. Its hardware comprises long-travel telescopic front forks with 210mm travel and a rear mono-shock with 205mm travel. Meanwhile, the braking hardware comprises a front and rear disc with dual-channel ABS. These are mounted on 21-inch front and 18-inch rear spoke wheels wrapped in tubed block pattern tyres.