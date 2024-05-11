3 Upcoming Hatchbacks You Should Know About – Tata To Citroen

Here we have explained about the possible upcoming new hatchbacks/updated models from brands like Hyundai, Tata and Citroen

Hyundai, Tata and Citroen are expected to roll out new hatchbacks (mostly updated models) in the coming months. While the launch of the Tata Altroz Racer has been confirmed, the official launch timeline of the updated Hyundai i20 and Citroen C3 AT are still awaited. Regardless, here we have brought you all the key info:

1. Tata Altroz Racer:

Tata Motors displayed the Altroz Racer concept at various motoring shows, with the most recent being the Bharat Mobility Global Expo held in February. Positioned as a performance-oriented premium hatchback, the Altroz Racer is slated to launch next month. It is set to occupy the top spot in the Altroz lineup, directly competing with models like the Hyundai i20 N Line. The exterior and interior will adorn specific enhancements to distinguish itself from the regular variant.

The Tata Altroz Racer will also be packed with features on the inside amidst visual enhancements. The features list will comprise a new 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, six airbags, ESC (Electronic Stability Control), ventilated seats for the driver and front passenger, a 360-degree camera system, a heads-up display, voice-assisted sunroof, leather seat upholstery with contrast stitching, Racer badging, etc.

Under the bonnet, the Altroz Racer will use a 1.2L three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine found in the Nexon compact SUV. It produces a maximum power output of 120 PS and a peak torque of 170 Nm and will be linked with a six-speed manual transmission only.

2. Hyundai i20 N Line Facelift:

Hyundai recently updated the exterior and interior of the i20 N Line sold in Europe. Among the enhancements are newly designed 17-inch alloy wheels, a refreshed front radiator grille, and the incorporation of N Line-specific elements. Additionally, it gets four new paint schemes. Considering that Hyundai actively looks to expand its N Line portfolio in India, it could introduce the updated i20 N Line in the near future.

3. Citroen C3 Turbo AT:

Citroen is set to introduce the six-speed torque converter automatic transmission, currently featured in the C3 Aircross, to the lineup of the C3 compact hatchback next month. This transmission option will be exclusively paired with the 1.2L three-cylinder turbo petrol engine. It is expected to come with a premium of around Rs. 1.20 lakh over the comparable MT. Besides the new transmission, new features and safety tech could be introduced.