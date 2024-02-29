3 Upcoming Hatchbacks By The End Of 2024 From 3 Big Brands

India’s three big automotive players, Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and Tata, are expected to launch new hatchbacks in India in the coming months

In this article, we look at 3 hatchbacks that have caught our attention and all of them are expected to be launched before the end of this year.

1. Maruti Suzuki Swift

The new generation of the Swift was unveiled last year and is already launched in Japan, and it will be the same model with a few tweaks to make it suitable for Indian driving conditions. For example, the version sold in Japan has only one transmission option and it is the CVT. We expect the transmission options in India to include the 5-speed manual and 5-speed AMT.

The engine is speculated to be the new Z-series 3-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine with mild hybrid technology. Features include a larger touchscreen infotainment system and instrument console both borrowed from the Fronx, a 360-degree camera, connected car tech, heads-up display and it is speculated that the new model will be available with 6 airbags as standard.

2. Tata Altroz Racer

The Tata Altroz is having success, especially after the launch of the iCNG which makes it a very practical and frugal machine. Now it is time for the other end of the spectrum to be launched, called the Altroz Racer, it is the performance-oriented version of the Altroz which will take on the only rival in the sporty hatchback segment, the Hyundai i20 N-Line.



It will be powered by Nexon’s 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine that puts out 118 bhp of power and 170 Nm of torque and will come mated to either a 6-speed manual or a 7-speed DCT gearbox. It will sport a new paint scheme, black alloy wheels, a larger touchscreen, a 360-degree camera, and a digital instrument cluster.

3. Updated Hyundai i20

Hyundai has updated the i20 N-Line in Europe with enhanced design both on the inside and outside along with the introduction of a set of new features and technologies. The production will start in April 2024 and in the European version, it gets a new set of 17-inch alloys, updated radiator grille, and N Line-specific design elements.



The interior now benefits from multicolour ambient lighting, red and black contrast stitches on the seats, steering and gear lever, and sporty aluminium pedals. It benefits from Level-2 ADAS features in Europe and while we believe most of the features will make it to India, the 17-inch alloys and the ADAS might be missed.