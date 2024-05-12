3 Upcoming Compact SUVs Launching Next Year – Skoda To Kia

Here we have given you the rundown of the 3 upcoming compact SUVs from Hyundai, Kia and Skoda in India in 2025

1. Skoda Compact SUV:

Skoda announced the launch timeline of its eagerly awaited compact SUV in the Indian market a while ago. Scheduled for a release in March 2025, this new offering will be based on the extensively localized MQB A0 IN architecture, sharing several features with its midsize SUV counterpart, the Kushaq. The compact SUV will be powered by the well-known 1.0L three-cylinder turbo petrol engine.

It is capable of delivering 115 PS of power and 178 Nm of torque. Buyers will have the option to choose between a manual transmission and an automatic transmission. Having already been spotted testing multiple times, it could go by the name Kwiq, Kymaq, Kylaq, Kariq or Kyroq, and will be packed with features on the inside.

2. New Gen Hyundai Venue:

The new-gen Hyundai Venue is set to make its debut next year, marking the beginning of production at the newly acquired Talegaon plant from GM. Internally known as the Q2Xi, the 2025 Hyundai Venue will undergo significant updates both in terms of design and features. However, we do not expect any major mechanical changes to be implemented.

3. Kia Clavis (Syros):

The Kia Clavis is expected to enter introduction in early 2025 in the Indian market with potential availability in ICE, hybrid and electric variants. Positioned above the Sonet and below the Seltos, the Clavis or Syros will boast a distinctive SUV styling, drawing inspiration from the popular Soul SUV in the international markets.

Its electric version is expected to debut in the second half of 2025, catering to the growing demand for eco-friendly mobility solutions. It will be loaded with features including a large touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration, a digital console, ADAS, a panoramic sunroof, a wireless charger and so on.