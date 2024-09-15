3 Upcoming Compact SUVs In 2025 That Deserves Your Attention

The Compact SUV segment has taken the market by storm for a few years now and every major manufacturer has been part of it

In this article, we look at 3 new compact SUVs that are slated for a launch next year and why you need to watch out for these models before writing down that cheque.

1. Kia Syros

The Kia Syros has recently been spotted multiple times and several details have been revealed. As of now, we know that it will be a sub-4m SUV which will sit above the Sonet and below the Seltos in terms of pricing and features. Kia plans to bring a more sophisticated premium SUV in the form of the upcoming Syros and is expected to get all the features and more.

As per the spy shots, it will be the first Kia to come with a 2-spoke steering wheel with an offset Kia logo. The dashboard design seems new yet familiar because of the dual 10.25-inch displays for the infotainment and the digital driver display. It will also get panoramic sunroof, all-LED lighting along with LED DRLs, powered and ventilated front seats, drive modes, auto climate control and much more.

The powertrain department is where we have no information except for the fact that the same Syros SUV will debut later in the form of an EV as well, which will be underpinned by the same platform. The launch is expected by mid-2025 and it will be more expensive than the Sonet but by how much remains a mystery.

2. Skoda Kylaq

As per the latest information, the Skoda Kylaq will commence production from October this year. This means that it is expected to debut at the Bharat Mobility Show early next year and the official launch will happen within a few months after it. Since the segment is a busy one, Skoda is betting big on this product.

The Kylaq will be underpinned by the same MQB A0 IN platform which is shared by the Kushaq and Slavia. The exterior design will be all-new which Skoda likes to call as ‘Modern Solid’ design language but looking at the sketches and the test mules we can say that the exterior will look familiar as well.

The interior and features will be borrowed from the Kushaq albeit with a few upgrades and possibly more features as well. As of now, we believe that it will be equipped with only the 1.0-litre TSi engine that puts out 115hp and 178Nm. Due to heavy localization, we expect the pricing to be quite aggressive which is a requirement to put up a fight against the long list of rivals in this segment.

3. New Hyundai Venue

The Hyundai Venue, launched in our market in 2019, was updated with a mid-lifecycle facelift in June 2022. The next-generation Venue will be the first model to be manufactured at Hyundai’s new Talegaon factory that it acquired from General Motors in 2023. The production for the next-generation Venue (codenamed: QU2i) is scheduled to start in October 2025.

Like most generational updates from Hyundai, the new Venue will likely carry over the existing platform and powertrain options, but the exterior and interior design will have a few changes, probably inspired by the likes of the new Creta and Alcazar. It will also be more feature-equipped, and Hyundai is expected to continue maintaining its presence in the diesel space even in this segment with the Venue.

Apart from this we do not have any other information and since the production will start late next year, the testing also should start by mid-2025 by which, we should have more information on the features and powertrain options. The price will go up but the addition of new or more features should justify the hike.