3 Upcoming Compact SUVs In 2025 In India – Hyundai, Kia & Skoda

Here we have explained about the three upcoming compact SUVs set to be launched in 2025 in India from Hyundai, Kia and Skoda

The compact SUV segment is fiercely contested in the Indian automotive market and it shows no signs of slowing down. To up the ante, carmakers are planning to bring in new models like the XUV300 facelift and other models this year. In 2025, Hyundai, Kia and Skoda are bracing to launch new sub-four-metre SUVs and here we have listed them:

1. Skoda Compact SUV:

Yesterday, Skoda confirmed that its entry-level compact SUV for India will be launched around March 2025 and it will sit on the heavily localised MQB A0 IN platform. It will have a lot in common with the Kushaq and Slavia and will be powered by a 1.0L three-cylinder turbo petrol engine with manual and automatic transmission options. The five-seater will be followed by a BEV in the near future.

2. Next-Gen Hyundai Venue:

The second generation Hyundai Venue will make its debut next year and it will be the first product rolled out of the Talegaon plant acquired from General Motors. Codenamed Q2Xi, the 2025 Hyundai Venue will be positioned above the Exter micro SUV and it will get a host of updates inside and out.

The existing Venue has been well received by customers and the upcoming model will likely be more premium and feature-rich while retaining the engine lineup.

3. Kia Clavis (AY):

Reports suggest that Kia is in the process of developing a new SUV, internally referred to as the AY, for the international and domestic markets. Speculations indicate that this SUV may feature rugged styling cues, positioning itself as a lifestyle-oriented vehicle. However, unlike dedicated off-road SUVs like the Maruti Suzuki Jimny and Mahindra Thar, it is not expected to have good off-road capabilities.

The Kia AY will likely be christened the Clavis and it could make its global debut later this year before reaching showrooms in India in early 2025. It is anticipated that IC-engined, hybrid and electric versions are in the pipeline. The five-seater has already been spotted testing in Korea and we will give you more details about the new model as the testing evolves.