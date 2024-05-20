3 Upcoming Compact SUVs From Big Brands Worth Waiting For

Hyundai, Kia and Skoda are gearing up to introduce new compact SUVs in India in 2025 and here we have listed them

The compact SUV segment in India is set to see a surge of new models in 2025 from top manufacturers like Skoda, Hyundai, and Kia. Here’s a rundown of the upcoming offerings that will rival Tata Nexon, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Mahindra XUV 3XO, Kia Sonet, Nissan Magnite, Renault Kiger and others.

1. Skoda Compact SUV:

Skoda recently revealed the release schedule for its highly anticipated compact SUV in India. Set to debut in March 2025, this new sub-four-metre SUV will be built on the heavily localized MQB A0 IN platform, incorporating many elements from its midsize SUV sibling, the Kushaq. It will be equipped with the 1.0L three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine.

This engine produces 115 PS of power and 178 Nm of torque in the Kushaq and the same performance numbers will be retained. Customers will be able to select either a manual or an automatic transmission. Frequently seen during testing in recent months, the SUV might be named Kwiq, Kymaq, Kylaq, Kariq, or Kyroq and it will come loaded with numerous features and technologies including ADAS.

2. New Gen Hyundai Venue:

The next-generation Hyundai Venue is slated for launch next year, coinciding with the start of production at the newly acquired Talegaon facility, previously owned by GM. Referred to internally as the Q2Xi, the 2025 Hyundai Venue will receive substantial updates in both design and features, though major mechanical changes are not in the pipeline.

3. Kia Syros:

The Kia Clavis is projected to debut in the Indian market in early 2025, with potential options for hybrid, and electric variants in the near future. Positioned between the Sonet and the Seltos, the Clavis, possibly named Syros, will feature a unique SUV design inspired by the internationally popular Soul SUV.

The electric version of the Kia Clavis is expected to launch in the second half of 2025, targeting the increasing demand for eco-friendly transportation. It will come equipped with numerous features, including a large touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a digital instrument cluster, ADAS, a panoramic sunroof, a wireless charger, and more.