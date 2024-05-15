3 Upcoming Compact MPVs In India You Should Know

The compact MPV segment will see the entry of 3 new players in the near future; New-Gen Renault Triber, Nissan Triber-based MPV and Maruti YDB Compact MPV

The Renault Triber is currently the only compact MPV in the Indian market and it churns out decent sales figures every month. Maruti Suzuki is preparing to debut in this market space with a new product codenamed YDB. Meanwhile, Renault will also introduce the next generation model of the Triber and it will also spawn a Nissan derivative. So, let’s have a look at the details of the 3 upcoming compact MPVs launching in India.

1. New-Gen Renault Triber

Initially launched in the Indian market in the year 2019, Renault has not given any major update to the Triber MPV. Currently the most affordable 7-seater offering in the Indian market, the Triber got a minor feature update for the year 2024 in January and its range starts from Rs. 5.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

The compact MPV is now due for a generation change and we expect it to arrive sometime in the year 2025-2026. While the details about the new-gen Triber are scarce at the moment, the MPV will benefit from a new design, updated cabin layout with new features and a new platform could also be a part of the package.

2. New Nissan MPV

Collaborating with Renault, the Japanese carmaker is set to introduce a new MPV to its portfolio. As per the reports, the compact MPV will be based on the Renault Triber and it will measure just below 4 metres in length. We expect Nissan to make significant changes to the package in order to differentiate it from its Renault counterpart. In terms of pricing, it will likely be positioned at par with the Triber and will use the same powertrain as well as underpinnings.

3. Maruti Suzuki YDB Compact MPV

Expected to debut in the Indian market by 2026, the new compact MPV from Maruti Suzuki will be positioned below the Ertiga, thereby ensuring a competent and affordable sticker price. Codenamed YDB, the four-wheeler will be based on the Suzuki Spacia sold in the international markets.

The four-wheeler will likely measure just under 4 metres in length. The new YDB compact MPV will rival the likes of Renault Triber in the domestic market and will likely be sold via the brand’s Nexa dealership chain. Under the hood, expect the MPV to use the 1.2-litre 3-cylinder Z-Series petrol engine that recently debuted in the new-gen Swift.