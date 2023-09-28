3 Upcoming Compact Electric SUVs In India (Under Rs. 10 Lakh)

These electric versions of existing compact ICE SUVs will further reduce running costs making them a better deal than their ICE counterparts

In this article, we talk about three electric subcompact SUVs that will be launched soon. Upon their launch, we believe these vehicles will play an important role in the transition to EVs for most of the market.

1. Tata Punch EV

The Tata Punch EV is expected to be launched by the end of this year or the beginning of 2024. It is one of the most anticipated EVs as of now because of the practicality it offers with the perfect dimensions for a city car, great ground clearance, good boot space (which might be reduced to include the battery pack), and one of the safest cars in the country.

It will be available with 2 powertrain options; a 19.2kWh battery paired to a motor churning out 61bhp/110Nm, and a 24kWh unit paired to motor that produces 74bhp/114Nm. These are the same Ziptron powertrains currently doing their duty on the Tata Tiago EV. The feature list is expected to be carried over from the ICE version and the design also will be slightly tweaked to differentiate the EV.

2. Hyundai Exter EV

The Hyundai Exter has already garnered much attention and is doing excellent booking numbers every month and we expect the same to happen to the Exter EV as well. Although the launch is expected to happen in the latter half of 2024 and the testing is in its early phase, we believe this will be a great product in Hyundai’s current portfolio which does not include any EV in the mass market segment (below 20 Lakh).

The details of the motor are yet to be revealed while the battery size is expected to be around 25kWh to 30kWh which should achieve a range of 300 to 350 km on a single charge. The exterior design will have slight tweaks like a closed-off grille apart from which there will only be differences in EV badging around the car, while the interior and the laundry list of features will remain the same on the EV.

3. Maruti Suzuki Fronx EV

Maruti Suzuki has announced its ambitious plans of introducing 6 new electric vehicles by 2030 and the first few models will be the WagonR EV, Fronx EV and a bigger electric SUV. The battery and motor details are yet to be announced but we do know that the exterior and interior design changes will be minimal. We expect the range of the Fronx EV to be around 400 to 450kms which could make it a worthy consideration. Which vehicle do you think will cause a major impact in the market and let us know why you think so.