3 Upcoming CNG SUVs That Are Launching Soon – Maruti To Tata

Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors and Toyota will launch CNG-powered SUVs in the coming months in India and here we have all the details

At the 2023 Auto Expo, Tata Motors debuted the Altroz and Punch CNG iterations while Maruti Suzuki showcased its bi-fuel capable Brezza compact SUV. The Punch CNG and Brezza CNG will launch in the coming months in the domestic market while the CNG version of the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder will also reach showrooms soon in India.

1. Maruti Suzuki Brezza CNG:

The Maruti Suzuki Brezza CNG will more likely be priced around Rs. 70,000 more than the petrol-only version and it could be available in four trims namely LXi, VXi, ZXi and ZXi+. It follows the launch of the Grand Vitara CNG as the largest car producer in the country continues to expand its S-CNG range over the last year or so.

The 1.5-litre four-cylinder K15C mild hybrid petrol engine will be utilised and it develops around 87 hp. The claimed driving range could be around 28 km per kg as the Brezza CNG will become the first SUV in its segment to feature bi-fuel technology. The top-spec variants will boast features such as a nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility.

2. Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder CNG:

The Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder is priced between Rs. 10.48 lakh and Rs. 19 lakh (ex-showroom) and the upcoming CNG variant could be around Rs. 75,000 costlier. The bookings for the midsize SUV have already commenced at authorised dealerships and the prices will likely be announced soon. It will have several commonalities with the recently launched Maruti Grand Vitara CNG.

It will become the second Toyota model in India to feature a CNG powertrain. The same 1.5-litre four-cylinder K15C mild-hybrid petrol engine used in the Ertiga, XL6 and Grand Vitara CNG versions will be utilised. It develops around 87 hp and 98.5 Nm of peak torque.

3. Tata Punch CNG:

Upon launch, the Tata Punch CNG won’t have any direct rivals in India and it will feature the first twin-cylinder CNG tank system positioned side by side – each of 30 litres to not sacrifice the bootspace capacity. It will also be retailed in multiple variants. Another highlight is it can be started directly in CNG mode.