3 Upcoming Budget Hyundai EVs In India (Including 2 e-SUVs)

Hyundai is expected to launch as many as 3 affordable electric vehicles in India in the near future

Hyundai is reportedly working on an entry-level electric compact SUV slated for a 2026 launch, likely drawing inspiration from the globally available Inster EV. The new addition will focus on expanding Hyundai’s footprint in the rapidly growing EV market, directly competing with models like the Tata Punch EV and the soon-to-arrive Mahindra XUV 3XO EV.

Alongside this, the company is also rumoured to be developing electric versions of the Grand i10 Nios and Venue, which could debut by 2027 or later. The new-gen ICE Venue is already under development and it will go on sale before the end of this year with an assortment of updates inside and out while retaining its existing powertrain options.

It will become the first model rolled out of the brand’s production facility in Talegaon, acquired from General Motors. The manufacturing unit will also be responsible for a new premium hybrid SUV, positioned above the Alcazar and below the Tucson around 2027. Considering the good reception for compact e-SUVs, we can expect Hyundai to bring the electrified Venue.

It will likely be based on the forthcoming Venue and could use two battery options with a claimed driving range of around 400-450 km per charge. It could be positioned above the speculated Inster EV. Hyundai unveiled the all-electric Inster at the 2024 Busan International Mobility Show in July, boasting a WLTP-certified range of up to 355 km.

The compact e-SUV features an interior crafted from recycled polyethylene terephthalate sourced from bottles and bio-polypropylene derived from sugarcane. Taking heavy design cues from the Casper, the Inster also supports fast charging and is packed with features such as a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster and a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system.

The Hyundai Inster is powered by a 42 kWh battery pack as standard while an optional Long-Range variant features a larger 49 kWh battery. Both models are equipped with a single electric motor, with the base version generating 97 PS and the Long-Range variant delivering 115 PS. Below these two possible EVs, Hyundai could introduce the electric Grand i10 Nios.