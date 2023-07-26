3 Upcoming Bike Launches Next Month In India – Hero, RE, Honda

Hero MotoCorp, Honda and Royal Enfield will introduce new motorcycles in the month of August 2023 in India; here we have explained all the known details

The Indian motorcycle industry is bracing to welcome a raft of new models across different price points and body types over the next year or so. The spotlight will be on the 200 to 450 cc segment as manufacturers are preparing to unleash new offerings to garner more market share. Here we have covered the three models that are launching next month in India.

1. New-Gen Hero Karizma XMR 210:

The Hero Karizma nameplate was synonymous with sportiness, affordability and reliability for years but it could not sustain its dominance when new iterations came along. Committed to regaining the lost glory, the largest two-wheeler maker in the world will launch the new generation Karizma XMR 210 on August 29, 2023 in India.

Amidst taking design inspiration from the original Karizma, it will have modern design elements and underpinnings. The features will also be upmarket and we do expect Hero to price the new-gen Karizma competitively at around Rs. 1.75 lakh (ex-showroom) against the likes of Yamaha R15 V4, Bajaj Pulsar RS 200 and Suzuki Gixxer SF 250.

It will be powered by an all-new 210 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine developing around 25 bhp and 30 Nm. It will be paired with a six-speed transmission.

2. New-Gen Royal Enfield Bullet 350:

The new generation Royal Enfield Bullet 350 has also been confirmed to launch later next month as its debut will be hosted on August 30. It will sit on a new double cradle chassis and will be powered by the familiar 349 cc air- and oil-cooled SOHC engine found in the Hunter 350, Classic 350 and Meteor 350. It is expected to sit at the entry point of the brand’s 350 cc series and has several commonalities with the Classic.

3. Honda SP 160:

A report emerged on the internet indicates that Honda will launch an all-new 160 cc motorcycle next month and it will be based on the SP 125 in terms of design. The powertrain will produce close to 13 bhp and it will be borrowed from the Unicorn 160. It will have smaller wheels than the Unicorn and could be priced affordably in the 150-160 cc space.