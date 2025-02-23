3 Upcoming Big Honda SUVs In India – EV, Hybrid & 7-Seater SUV

Honda will launch its first electric car in the Indian market next year i.e. 2026; A new 7-seater SUV is also on the cards

Honda Cars India currently has three cars in its portfolio, out of which only one is an SUV i.e. the Elevate. With the rising popularity of SUVs in the country, new models are the need of the hour. To address this concern, the Japanese carmaker is preparing to launch new SUVs in the Indian market. In this article, we will look at the 3 upcoming big Honda SUVs in India.

1. Honda Elevate EV

Honda will debut in the EV segment in India with the launch of the Elevate EV. Expected to launch sometime next year i.e. 2026, the electric SUV will rival the likes of the Hyundai Creta Electric, Maruti Suzuki e Vitara, Mahindra BE 6 and Tata Curvv EV amongst others. Internally codenamed DG9D, the electric Elevate will likely be based on the modified version of the current ICE platform.

Honda’s upcoming first EV for the Indian market is a part of the new ACE (Asian Compact Electric) project. The electric SUV is expected to feature a battery pack of around 40-50 kWh with a claimed range of over 400 kilometres on a single charge. The Elevate EV will be manufactured at Honda’s Tapukara, Rajasthan-based facility, which will undergo retooling for EV production.

2. Honda New 7-Seater SUV

Honda is currently working on the development of a new 7-seater SUV for the Indian market. Expected to debut in 2027, the 3-row SUV will be positioned above the Elevate in the brand’s line-up. As per the reports, the upcoming 7-seater SUV will likely be the first model to be based on the brand-new PF2 platform, which is currently under development. This platform is expected to accommodate both EV and ICE powertrains.

The design and development of the three-row SUV is said to be handled by Honda’s Japan and Thailand-based R&D centres with major input from India. We expect the 7-seater SUV to get the familiar 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine that powers the Elevate and City, along with the strong hybrid option doing duty on the City e:HEV.

3. Honda ZR-V Hybrid

Honda is planning to bring the ZR-V to the Indian market. If everything goes right, the hybrid SUV will start rolling on the roads by the end of this year or early 2026. While the final call on its India launch is yet to be taken, the ZR-V will be sold in India via the CBU route.

Measuring 4.56 metres long with a wheelbase of 2,655 mm, the SUV is powered by a 2.0-litre petrol engine paired with a dual-motor strong hybrid setup, producing a combined power output of 180 bhp. The ZR-V also gets an AWD system and an electric CVT gearbox. Honda also offers the ZR-V with a pure petrol powertrain in select markets, however, it is unlikely to come to India.