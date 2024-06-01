3 Upcoming Bajaj 2 Wheelers You Should Know About

Bajaj is working on the development of multiple new 2-wheelers for the Indian market which will debut in a phased manner

Bajaj Auto recently launched its biggest Pulsar ever, the NS400Z in the Indian market. Priced at Rs. 1.85 lakh, the Pulsar NS400Z sits at the top of the Pulsar range, rivalling the likes of KTM 390 Duke and TVS Apache RTR 310. While we already know that Bajaj is developing a new CNG motorcycle for the domestic market, we take a look at the most anticipated upcoming Bajaj 2-wheelers in India.

1. Bajaj CNG Bike

Bajaj has been working on a new CNG bike for a long time and it will soon be a reality as the launch is slated for next month i.e. June 18, 2024. Targeted at the commuter segment, the CNG bike will likely be based on the CT100 or CT110. The power output numbers could take a hit as compared to its pure petrol counterpart. Lower running costs and competitive pricing will be the CNG bike’s major advantage. The leaked design blueprint of the Bajaj CNG bike reveals the placement of the CNG cylinder and the presence of a ‘sloper engine’.

2. Bajaj Chetak Electric New Affordable Variant

The Bajaj Chetak EV was updated last year in March 2023 and a new top-spec variant was launched by the name Chetak Premium. Earlier, reports suggested that Bajaj will expand its electric two-wheeler range by launching more iterations of its e-scooter. In line with this, a more affordable version of the Chetak was in development and its images were leaked online last month in April 2024, revealing some essential details.

Rivalling the likes of Ola S1X, Ather 450S and TVS iQube, the affordable Chetak electric will come with basic equipment like steel wheels, drum brakes on both ends, a simple monochrome display and a smaller 2.9 kWh battery pack with reduced performance.

3. Bajaj Pulsar N125

In addition to a new CNG bike, Bajaj is also working on another 125cc commuter motorcycle for the Indian market. The upcoming Bajaj Pulsar N125 has been spotted testing multiple times on the Indian roads and the bike will be targeted at the sporty commuter segment.

Going by the spy shots, it features a very basic equipment setup such as halogen headlamps, conventional telescopic front suspension, front disc brakes and a split seat setup for a sporty appeal. It will be powered by the familiar 124cc single-cylinder air-cooled engine putting out 11.4 bhp and 10.8 Nm of peak torque.