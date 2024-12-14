3 Upcoming Bajaj 2 Wheelers Scheduled For Launch Soon

While other manufacturers are launching new models in the fossil fuel sector, Bajaj is aggressively looking at alternate fuels with their upcoming launches

Bajaj is set to launch the new Chetak EV on December 20, 2024, with enhanced features and improved performance. Additionally, the company is planning to introduce more CNG-powered two-wheelers to expand its eco-friendly portfolio, catering to the growing demand for sustainable mobility options.

1. New Chetak EV

Rajiv Bajaj had already announced the company’s plans to introduce a brand-new platform for its EV range. The new platform will make the Chetak lighter and deliver more power as well as more range. Over the recent years, there have been some exponential developments in battery technology and Bajaj could be using some of this new technology for the new Chetak.

There are no details on the new Chetak, but it is likely to carry over most of the current design language. The current Chetak has slowly managed to attract more audiences and with the current styling, it can cater to a wide range of consumers. Bajaj will launch multiple variants of the new Chetak allowing it to have e-scooters at various price points and that will help Bajaj to sell more products and increase its overall market share.

2. New CNG bike

Bajaj’s Freedom CNG motorcycle has opened a world of opportunities for the Chakan-based manufacturer and looking at the sales of the first model we expect several more models to follow. We expected the next one to be a completely different unit but as per the spy shots of a camouflaged model, we believe it will be a more affordable model of the Freedom itself.

The headlight appears to be a halogen unit instead of an LED unit, while the headlight bracket also appears to be new. Bajaj has also removed the shroud around the telescopic fork and replaced it with fork gaiters. The bike seemed to have a single-tone paint scheme, basic instrumentation with a semi-digital instrument cluster along with drum brakes on both ends.

3. CBG bike

Sometime last month, Rajiv Bajaj spoke about the company’s interests in alternate fuels other than CNG and EVs at the Amul Clean Fuel BioCNG car rally in Pune. As per Rajiv Bajaj, the Freedom CNG motorcycle is already suitable for Compressed BioGas (CBG) as well, but for the CBG to be produced on a larger scale, it will take more time.

Jayesh Mehta, MD of Amul, informed that it is working closely on the development of biogas for commercial purposes. The Gujarat-based milk manufacturer has also joined hands with other manufacturers like Maruti Suzuki to establish CBG plants in order to reduce dependency on CNG.