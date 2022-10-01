3 Upcoming All-New Toyota SUVs – New Fortuner To SUV Coupe

After the launch of the new Hyryder, Toyota is likely gearing up to launch the new-gen Urban Cruiser in India

Toyota cars are getting extremely popular in the Indian market and the Japanese carmaker is now working on launching three new SUVs in India – New-Gen Urban Cruiser, New Fortuner, and the YTB-Based Coupe SUV. Here are all the details you should know about these upcoming Toyota cars in India.

3. New-Gen Toyota Urban Cruiser

The new Urban Cruiser, just like the new Brezza, will be offered with a revised exterior styling, a new cabin, an extensive features list, and updated powertrain options. It is worth noting the fact that the new Urban Cruiser will also get a large sunroof and a more comfortable and practical cabin.

The compact SUV will also get the new 1.5L K15C petrol motor that will be offered with a 5-speed manual or a 6-speed TC automatic gearbox. It will be priced from Rs 8-9 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) and will likely make its debut in late 2022.

2. New Toyota Fortuner

The new Toyota Fortuner will be based on the brand’s TNGA-F architecture and it could be launched in the near future. It will also boast a new 2.8L 1GD-FTV diesel engine with a hybrid system along with updated gearbox options. Inside, the SUV will get an all-new cabin with a new dashboard layout, an updated touchscreen infotainment system, a new instrument console, and more. We might also see many new features being offered with this new-gen Fortuner. More details are yet to be known.

1. YTB-Based SUV

Maruti is currently gearing up to officially unveil the new YTB SUV at the upcoming Auto Expo 2023. This new SUV will be based on the Baleno hatchback and will share the same powertrain and platform. Toyota is also expected to launch its own iteration of the YTB SUV and it could happen in the first half of 2023.

This new SUV will take on the rivals like the Tata Punch, Citroen C3, and the upcoming YTB SUV. It might be powered by the same 1.2L petrol engine that is also offered with the Baleno hatchback and a turbo 1.0L petrol is also a possibility. The price of this new SUV is likely to start from Rs 8-9 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).