3 Upcoming All-New Sedans Worth Waiting For – Launch Details

The new-gen Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Skoda Superb and new-gen Honda Amaze have been highlighted below as they are expected to launch in the near future

As many as three all-new sedans are waiting to arrive in India over the next twelve months or so as brands such as Maruti Suzuki, Honda and Skoda look to make a mark in their respective segments.

1. New-Gen Maruti Suzuki Dzire:

Following the arrival of the new generation Swift in the first half of 2024, Maruti Suzuki will more likely introduce the all-new Dzire with a raft of revisions inside and out. The design will get evolutionary changes while the interior will be more modern borrowing bits and pieces from its siblings such as Baleno and Fronx. The major highlight will undoubtedly be the all-new strong hybrid petrol engine, capable of generating around 35 to 40 kmpl.

2. New-Gen Honda Amaze:

Reports indicate that the third-generation Honda Amaze will make its world debut sometime next year. Considering its popularity in India, the new compact sedan could be launched here soon after its global premiere. It is expected to be underpinned by the updated version of the existing platform and will continue to use the existing gearbox and powertrain options.

However, the exterior could be radically different compared to the outgoing model as it could be heavily influenced by the global crop of sedans sold by Honda including the latest Accord. The interior is also expected to be more technologically advanced with the addition of new features.

3. New Skoda Superb:

Skoda India appears to be planning to relaunch the Superb sedan in its current avatar in the coming months but it won’t be locally made. Instead, the Czech automaker will look to sell it via CBU route in limited quantity. It will be packed with features including ADAS tech comprising adaptive cruise control and lane keep assist along with a 360-degree camera system and park assist.

Expect the prices to hover around Rs. 45 lakh (ex-showroom) and its bookings could commence officially in the coming weeks. The equipment list may also come with a set of 17-inch alloy wheels, a different infotainment system, adaptive chassis control as standard, nine airbags, active TPMS and much more as in the international spec version. It will be powered by a 2.0L petrol engine with BSVI phase 2 compliance and could be sold only in L&K variant.