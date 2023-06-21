3 Upcoming All-New MPVs From Big Brands – Maruti To Toyota

In the list of upcoming MPVs, we have brought you a lowdown of the forthcoming models from Maruti Suzuki, Toyota and Kia

The MPV segment has certainly been regaining its popularity and the good sales numbers of the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, the Kia Carens and the Innova range have been a testament. Over the next year or so, many new MPVs are waiting to hit the domestic market and here we have explained about three of the upcoming ones that will launch over the next year or so.

1. Maruti Suzuki Invicto:

The Maruti Suzuki Invicto will be unveiled on July 3, 2023 in India and it will become the brand’s flagship offering. It will be sold in seven- and eight-seater configurations and will have frontal changes taking inspiration from the Grand Vitara. The Invicto will be powered by a 2.0L strong hybrid petrol engine, paired only with an e-CVT transmission.

The badge-engineered Toyota Innova Hycross will be available with a host of premium features including a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, ADAS-based driver-assistive and safety technologies, layered dashboard, Ottoman function for the second row, multiple airbags and a lot more. It won’t be offered in as expansive a range as compared to its donor.

2. Toyota Rebadged Ertiga:

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) is expected to be developing a badge-engineered version of the Ertiga for the domestic market and it will be different from the Rumion sold abroad. It will have notable exterior revisions to differentiate itself from its donor and will be equipped with the same 1.5L four-cylinder mild-hybrid K15C petrol engine.

The powertrain will be linked with a manual or an automatic transmission. It will be positioned below the Innova Crysta in the company’s lineup and above the Glanza.

3. Next-Gen Kia Carnival:

With the Carnival no more on sale in India, Kia will more likely ponder over bringing the latest global model to our shores in the near future. The fourth generation global Carnival could be introduced in 2024 and it will be radically different in comparison. The 2.2L turbo diesel engine developing 200 PS and 440 Nm will be carried over.