3 Upcoming All-New Maruti Suzuki Cars To Wait For – All Details

Maruti Suzuki will launch the Engage premium MPV early next month in India and it will be the badge-engineered version of the Toyota Innova Hycross

Following the launch of the Fronx in April 2023, Maruti Suzuki announced the prices of the Jimny lifestyle off-road SUV a couple of days ago in India. Next up, the largest car producer in the country will officially introduce the Toyota Innova Hycross based premium MPV locally. In the first half of 2024, the new generation Swift is expected to arrive while the all-new Dzire is also bound for the next CY.

1. Maruti Suzuki Engage:

The Maruti Suzuki Engage will be launched on July 5 and it will be the badge-engineered version of the Innova Hycross with notable exterior differences. It will derive power from the same 2.0L NA petrol engine and the 2.0L strong hybrid petrol engine. The first cross-badged Toyota supplied to Maruti Suzuki will also be the first MSIL model to feature ADAS tech.

The premium MPV will be sold exclusively through Nexa dealerships and it will act as the flagship offering from the brand. The upright front fascia boasts twin horizontal chrome grille slats taking inspiration from the Grand Vitara and sleek LED headlamps while the rear will have wraparound LED tail lamps. No dimensional changes will be made compared to the Hycross.

2. New-Gen Maruti Suzuki Swift:

The Swift is one of the highly popular passenger cars from Maruti Suzuki in the Indian market. It will be subjected to a major update inside and out and it has already been caught testing multiple times on foreign soil. Expect the global debut to happen in early 2024 before the domestic market launch likely in the first half of the year.

It will be powered by a 1.2L three-cylinder strong hybrid petrol engine, which could be made available in the mid- and top-spec variants. It will have a claimed fuel economy of around 35 to 40 kmpl and the same powertrain will be utilised in the new generation Dzire as well.

3. New-Gen Maruti Suzuki Dzire:

The Dzire compact sedan will also gain similar revisions and expect it to debut in the second half of the next CY in India.