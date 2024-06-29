3 Upcoming All-New Kia MPVs In India – Key Details

Here we have listed the upcoming all-new Kia MPVs that are expected to launch in 2024-26 in the domestic market

The MPV market is poised for significant expansion between 2024 and 2026, as manufacturers prepare to introduce new models across both conventional internal combustion engine (ICE) and electric vehicle (EV) segments. Here’s an overview of the upcoming family-oriented MPVs from the South Korean auto major in India:

1. New Kia Carnival:

The fourth generation Kia Carnival is set to debut in India in the coming months, bringing significant design and feature enhancements over its predecessor. This completely revamped model will boast advanced technologies while presenting a contemporary and upscale appearance and thus it will be priced higher than the old model.

Despite its design transformation, the new Kia Carnival will continue to be powered by the robust 2.2L four-cylinder diesel engine. It will likely continue to produce a maximum power output of 200 PS and 440 Nm of peak torque. The powertrain will be linked with an eight-speed automatic transmission.

The features list will comprise a large touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, an all-digital instrument console, multiple airbags, multi-zone automatic climate control and much more. It could be offered in seven – and nine-seater configurations upon arrival and will take on the top-spec variants of the Toyota Innova Hycross.

2. Kia Carens Facelift & Carens EV:

Kia’s forthcoming electric RV is expected to hit the market in the latter half of 2025, potentially undergoing substantial localization as it might be built on the same platform as the Carens ICE. This launch is likely to follow the introduction of the electrified Syros compact SUV.

Additionally, a mid-life update for the Carens ICE is currently in development. It has already been spied testing abroad and will get mild exterior and interior revisions while the powertrain lineup will remain the same. The existing Carens has been well received by customers.