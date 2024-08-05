3 Upcoming Affordable Hyundai SUVs To Wait For In India

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) is widely reported to introduce several new SUVs over the coming two to three years. Among these are the second-generation Venue, a brand new electric micro SUV and a new compact SUV inspired by the global Bayon. Here we have brought you a detailed rundown of all of them:

1. New Hyundai Venue:

The second generation Hyundai Venue is expected to make its debut in the due course of next year. The Venue is already known for its comprehensive feature set and the upcoming model is expected to bring substantial updates to both its exterior and interior. However, the powertrain options are likely to stay the same, with the 1.2L NA petrol and 1.0L turbo petrol engines expected to continue, paired with manual and automatic transmission choices.

2. Hyundai Inster:

Scheduled for launch in India in 2026, the Hyundai Inster EV aims to rival the Tata Punch EV directly. This electric micro SUV offers a driving range of up to 355 km based on the WLTP cycle in the international markets. It features fast charging and bi-directional charging capabilities, along with advanced driver assistance systems and other high-end technologies.

Also Read: Hyundai Inster Small Electric SUV Revealed With 355 Km Range

The Hyundai Inster is equipped with a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster and a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system. Additional features include a wireless charging pad, pixel-themed graphics on the steering wheel, and customizable upper door trim garnishes. Optional amenities consist of heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, and second-row seats that split 50:50 with sliding and reclining functions.

3. Hyundai Bayon:

Hyundai is set to broaden its SUV lineup in India with a new crossover inspired by the global Bayon, codenamed Bc4i. Built on the i20’s platform, this SUV is expected to debut in FY27. It will go head-to-head with competitors like the Maruti Suzuki Fronx, Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor, and several other compact SUVs.

Also Read: 2024 Hyundai Bayon Facelift Unveiled With Subtle Design, Tech Updates

Positioned between the Venue and the Creta, the new SUV will likely offer a feature-rich experience. It is expected to share the engine and gearbox options with the Venue compact SUV.