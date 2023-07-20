3 Upcoming 7-Seater Toyota Cars You Should Wait For!

Surendhar M
7-Seater Toyota Corolla Cross
Toyota looks to be preparing to launch three seven-seater cars in India and here we have brought a rundown on all of them

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) appears to be working on launching three all-new seven-seater cars for the domestic market and here we have covered all the necessary information:

1. Toyota Rumion:

Around this festive season, Toyota will introduce the Rumion, which is nothing but the rebadged version of the best-selling Maruti Suzuki Ertiga. It follows the launch of the Maruti Suzuki Invicto, the badge-engineered version of the Toyota Innova Hycross. The Toyota Rumion is already on sale in South Africa but the India-spec version will likely have more minor cosmetic revisions.

As for the performance, the 1.5L four-cylinder K15C mild-hybrid petrol engine will be utilised. It produces a maximum power output of 105 PS and 137 Nm of peak torque and will be linked with a five-speed manual transmission as standard or a six-speed torque converter automatic unit. Expect the prices to be almost similar or slightly higher than its donor.

2. New-Gen Toyota Vellfire:

Only a few weeks ago, the fourth-generation Toyota Vellfire made its global debut and reports indicate that it will go on sale later this year in India. It gets a thoroughly redesigned exterior and a more feature-rich interior while the features list has also been updated. As for India, the existing hybrid petrol engine will be carried over, paired with an e-CVT transmission.

3. 7-Seater Toyota Corolla Cross:

While the Rumion and new-gen Vellfire will go on sale this year, Toyota is expected to bring in the longer version of the global Corolla Cross in 2024. It shares the same TNGA-C platform with the Innova Hycross and thus the three-row SUV makes sense for India as the architecture has already been localised. In addition, compared to the global model, it could get notable exterior updates.

It will have a longer wheelbase compared to the international-spec model to accommodate the third row of seats. Under the hood, it may use a 2.0L four-cylinder petrol and a 2.0L strong hybrid petrol engine found in the Innova Hycross. The latter develops 186 PS and 206 Nm and is mated to an e-CVT only.