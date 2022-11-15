3 Upcoming 7-Seater SUVs You Should Wait For – Toyota, Nissan, Tata

Toyota, Nissan and Tata are expected to make a significant impact in the seven-seater SUV space in a year or two with new models

The seven-seater midsize and full-size SUV segments have seen plenty of action in recent years as manufacturers are attempting to capitalise on buyers’ interest to purchase premium SUVs. Over the next couple of years, we will witness more SUVs coming in and we do expect Tata Motors, Nissan and Toyota to play a big role!

2023 Tata Safari:

The 2023 Tata Safari has already been spotted quite a few times on public roads. The three-row SUV will likely get a host of visual changes while the interior is expected to gain significant revisions including the addition of new technologies pertaining to safety, comfort, convenience, entertainment and security.

The equipment list is expected to come with a 360-degree camera system, an updated instrument console, a larger touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, ADAS-based driver assistive and safety tech including blind spot monitoring system, auto emergency braking, lane keep assist, lane departure warning, etc.

Next-Gen Toyota Fortuner:

The next-generation Toyota Fortuner has long been in the rumour mill. The seven-seater currently leads the full-size SUV segment with ease and the upcoming model will likely be a radical departure compared to the existing one. It will come with a slew of updates inside and out while the features list will also be more premium.

It will be based on a new ladder frame construction and expect big upgrades to its off-roading capabilities as well along with notable mechanical revisions. The powertrain will more likely be a diesel hybrid unit, paired with an automatic transmission. The exterior could also take an evolutionary approach to changes.

3. Nissan X-Trail:

The latest global X-Trail made its debut earlier this year and it was one of the three models showcased by the brand last month in India. Confirmed to go on sale next year, the X-Trail will take on Toyota Fortuner, MG Gloster, Mahindra Alturas G4, etc. Its road testing has commenced in India and it will more likely be equipped with e-Power technology upon launch in the domestic market.