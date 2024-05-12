3 Upcoming 7-Seater SUVs You Should Know About In India

Here we have explained about the 3 upcoming 7-seater SUVs in India from brands like Hyundai, Toyota and Jeep

Car brands like Hyundai, Toyota and Jeep are expected to launch new 7-seater SUVs in India before the end of this calendar year. Here we have brought you all the key information we know so far:

1. Hyundai Alcazar Facelift:

The much anticipated Hyundai Alcazar is scheduled to make its debut in the second half of this year, featuring a comprehensive redesign that draws inspiration from the recently launched Creta facelift. With significant updates to its exterior and interior, the revised Alcazar will get more advanced features and technologies.

In addition to its revamped aesthetics, which includes newly designed alloy wheels, the upcoming Alcazar is expected to come equipped with Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) as well. Moreover, the updated model is likely to mirror the extensive features list of its five-seater sibling, offering a range of amenities to cater to the needs and preferences of modern consumers.

However, the existing 1.5L turbo four-cylinder diesel and 1.5L turbo petrol engine producing 160 PS and 253 Nm will be retained. Both manual and automatic transmissions will be on offer. The versatility of the Alcazar meant that it would be retailed in six- and seven-seater configurations.

2. Jeep Meridian Facelift:

The updated Jeep Meridian will be unveiled in the upcoming months featuring cosmetic enhancements and new colour options. While it is expected to get some new features, there likely won’t be any major mechanical revisions. The reliable 2.0L diesel engine will remain under the hood, available with both manual and automatic transmission options.

3. Toyota Fortuner Mild Hybrid:

The Toyota Fortuner mild hybrid variant will more likely be introduced in India by the end of 2024 or in early 2025 and is already sold in global markets like South Africa. It is equipped with a 48-volt mild hybrid technology used in the Hilux MHEV as the 2.8L four-cylinder GD series diesel mill is utilised in both models. The diesel hybrid system will aid in increasing fuel efficiency along with reducing emission levels and boosting acceleration.