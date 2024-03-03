3 Upcoming 7-Seater SUVs With Diesel Engines This Year

Here we have explained about the three upcoming 7-seater SUVs that will launch with diesel engines upon their arrival some time this year

Brands like Toyota, Hyundai and MG are expected to launch new 7-seater SUVs (or new update in case of the Fortuner) this calendar year and here we have brought you all the key details:

1. Toyota Fortuner Mild Hybrid:

In the upcoming mild-hybrid variant of the Fortuner, the GD series engine will be paired with a 48-volt mild hybrid system. This combination will help improve fuel efficiency and performance while reducing emissions. The vehicle is anticipated to be available for sale sometime later this year in India. The mild-hybrid Hilux is already on sale in Europe and its reach will be expanded into other markets. Whether India will be part of the launch plans or not is yet unknown.

2. Hyundai Alcazar Facelift:

Midway through this CY, Hyundai’s three-row iteration of the Creta, the Alcazar, is set to receive a refresh. While drawing inspiration from the heavily updated Creta, it will feature unique styling elements to establish its own identity. The Alcazar facelift’s interior, while reminiscent of the Creta, will boast distinctive enhancements and a more premium feel, setting it apart as a more upscale offering in the segment.

It will continue to rival Tata Safari, MG Hector Plus and Citroen C3 Aircross 7-seater. The 2024 Hyundai Alcazar is expected to retain the 1.5L turbocharged diesel engine developing 116 PS and 250 Nm, coupled with six-speed manual and automatic transmission choices. Additionally, the 1.5L turbo petrol engine, kicking out 160 PS and 253 Nm, introduced in Alcazar last March, will stay put.

3. MG Gloster Facelift:

By the end of this year, MG Motor is expected to introduce the facelifted Gloster in India and it has already been spotted testing quite a few times. It will gain an updated exterior as new bumpers, grille section, headlamps and fog lamps will be added. The tail lamps will be revised and the alloy wheels will be brand new.

The 2.0L turbo diesel engine is expected to continue unchanged, paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission. In its 2WD configuration, it produces 161 PS while the Gloster 4WD variant makes 216 PS.